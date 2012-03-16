UPDATE 2-Iraq says Exxon Mobil freezes Kurdistan deal

* Baghdad received Exxon Mobil letter on March 5
* Has not yet ruled out excluding Exxon from bidding round
PARIS, March 16 Iraq's government has
received a letter from Exxon Mobil Corp saying the U.S.
oil major had frozen its deal with the country's semi-autonomous
Kurdistan region, Iraq's oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said
on Friday.
The U.S. company had angered Baghdad by signing an
exploration deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG),
which the central government considers illegal.
"We received a letter from Exxon on March 5 saying they are
freezing the contract with the Kurds," Luaibi told Reuters on
the sidelines of a news conference.
He said the Iraqi government had not yet reversed its
intention to exclude Exxon Mobil from its next oil bidding
round. When asked whether it had done so, he replied: "Until
now, no."
"But maybe in a few days" Baghdad could change its position,
if Exxon gave more clarification of its decision, he said.
Iraq earlier this month set a deadline of a few days for
Exxon to explain its position on oil agreements signed with the
Kurdish region, a government spokesman said at the time.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced in
November the signing of a deal for six exploration blocs with
Exxon, the first major oil company to deal directly with the
Kurds in northern Iraq.
Iraq's central government has said that deal could
jeopardise Exxon's contract to develop the supergiant West
Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq.
Asked in the news conference to comment on the stance of
France's Total, which said in February it was
considering possible investments in Kurdistan, Luaibi said
through a French interpreter:
"The situation is clear: we do not accept, we cannot
authorise companies to sign bilateral agreements with the
regional authorities."
Luaibi also said Iraq would reach oil output of 3.4 million
barrels per day by the of this year, just days after the
country's oil production exceeded 3 million for the first time
in more than three decades.
"By the end of the year we will manage to produce 3.4 million
and to export 2.6 million barrels per day," he said, adding
output by the end of 2017 could reach 10 mln bpd.
Iraq's oil and gas fields have suffered from decades of
neglect because of war and economic sanctions. In the past three
years it has done a raft of deals with foreign oil firms, and
more deals are on offer that would make it the world's biggest
source of new oil production over the next several years.
However, Baghdad has offered fee-for-service contracts
rather than the production-sharing agreements which foreign
firms consider more lucrative.
The Kurdish region has offered production-sharing deals to
firms willing to do business directly with it, but before
Exxon's deal last year, only smaller firms had agreed to
participate.