UPDATE 1-Baghdad threatens Kurds with budget cut over oil row

* Government considers $3 billion cut
* Kurds given a week to send delegation
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Sept 4 Iraq's central government is
considering cutting federal budget payments to the country's
Kurdistan by more than $3 billion to cover losses it says came
from the autonomous region's oil exports, a government spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Ali al-Moussawi, advisor to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki,
said a committee found losses of more than $3 billion resulting
from Kurdistan's failure to pump the amount of oil agreed in the
budget, and from its recent halting of oil exports.
"In today's cabinet meeting we gave a delegation from the
Kurdistan regional government a week to come to Baghdad to
discuss this or we will move ahead and deduct this amount from
their budget share," he said.
Kurdistan, caught in a long dispute with Baghdad over oil
rights, in April halted its share of national oil exports in
protest over central government payments to companies working in
its region. It resumed exports at around 120,000 bpd last month,
below the agreed 175,000 bpd in the budget.
Baghdad's decision comes after the Kurdish authorities
decided on Saturday to continue pumping oil until September 15
to give the central government more time to settle their payment
dispute.
The extension seemed to signal tensions were easing in the
long-running fued over oil rights, territory and power-sharing,
a dispute that is testing the country's uneasy federal union.
But Baghdad's move could further complicate relations with
the Kurdish regional government, and might provoke its
government to again halt exports.
"A week's deadline is the last chance for the Kurdish
authorities to settle the oil exports issues and we will not
give more time," Moussawi said.
Kurdistan halted exports in April, saying Baghdad had not
made agreed payments to companies working there. It restarted
shipments on Aug. 7, in what it said was a goodwill gesture,
with a warning they could be halted again if the payments were
not made.
Iraq says Kurdistan's oil shipments have fluctuated around
100,000 to 120,000 barrels per day since they restarted, below
the 175,000 bpd that Baghdad says was agreed.