Israel's cabinet to rule on gas deal with Noble, Delek

JERUSALEM, June 25 Israel's security cabinet on
Thursday is expected to vote in favour of a plan that will allow
a U.S.-Israeli energy group to keep control over most of the
country's natural gas deposits but will also put some others up
for sale.
The decision will end months of uncertainty and would be
welcomed by Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek
Group. Their control of two sizeable gas fields was
put in doubt late last year after they were branded a monopoly.
Industry sources have said Noble and Delek will be allowed
under the deal to keep control of Leviathan, the world's largest
offshore gas discovery of the past decade.
"We are establishing a significantly more competitive market
and putting in place mechanisms that will prevent price
gouging," Eugene Kandel, a top economic advisor to Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who led negotiations with Noble and
Delek, said on Army Radio.
The 10-person cabinet for security and diplomatic affairs is
an unusual forum to handle a primarily economic issue, but it
allows Netanyahu greater control. Once the decision passes, the
government would be unlikely to knock it down.
Delek will have six years to sell its entire 45.32 percent
stake in another large field, Tamar, and Noble will have to
lower its stake to 25 percent from 36 percent, industry sources
said. Both companies will be forced to sell their stakes in two
smaller fields, Tanin and Karish, in up to 18 months.
Tamar, with reserves of about 10 trillion cubic feet (tcf),
began production in 2013 for the domestic market. Leviathan,
which holds an estimated 22 tcf, is primarily earmarked for
exports and is expected take three years to bring online. Tanin
and Karish have a combined 3 tcf.
Israel's energy sector was blindsided in December when the
anti-trust regulator deemed Noble and Delek a monopoly and could
be forced to sell off their assets.
Noble in response halted investments in Israel, the
companies threatened legal action and a number of long-term,
multi-billion dollar export deals to Egypt and Jordan were
thrown into jeopardy.
Netanyahu quickly cobbled together a government committee to
find a compromise and his intention to speed up development of
the fields rather than demand a more sweeping divestment led to
the resignation of the anti-trust regulator.
