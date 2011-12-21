版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 21日 星期三 15:44 BJT

Japan to shape post-Fukushima energy options by spring

TOKYO Dec 21 Japan plans to come up with options for the country's new energy policy by next spring and to have an actual strategy in place by summer, the government said on Wednesday.

The Fukushima atomic crisis has prompted Japan's government to review from scratch its previous energy policy announced last year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐