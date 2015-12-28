UPDATE 1-Japan's JX Jan crude refining plans down 2 pct y/y

(Adds details, tables)
TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp said on Monday it would trim its domestic
crude refining plans in January from a year earlier, due to
unspecified problems with its refining operations and scheduled
maintenance.
The company, the core business unit of JX Holdings Inc
, said it would process 1.11 million barrels per day
(5.49 million kilolitres) of crude oil in January for domestic
consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier.
Japan's domestic demand has been easing due to a shrinking
population, while a decline in kerosene demand accelerated this
month due to warmer temperatures, a spokesman said.
JX's December crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.09 million bpd (5.35 million kl), down 5 percent
from the year-earlier period, and slightly below its original
plan of 1.11 million bpd (5.45 million kl) due to some problems
with secondary units, a second spokesman said.
The refiner, which has 1.43 million bpd of crude refining
capacity, or 36 percent of Japan's total, is scheduled to shut
the 127,000-bpd No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu
refinery in western Japan from Jan. 24 to March 11 for planned
maintenance. There was no maintenance in January this year.
Japan's JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu have
agreed to merge in 2017, joining forces to create a dominant
player in a refining market that is in long-term decline.
Following are details of the company's exports and imports.
Volumes are in bpd:
Oil product exports Volume yr/yr (%)
Dec 135,941 18
Jan 123,767 17
Oil product imports Volume yr/yr (%)
Dec 54,782 50
Jan n/a n/a
Following is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales this month. Volumes are in bpd:
Product Volume yr/yr (%)
Gasoline 979,991 -3
Kerosene 513,329 -18
Gas oil 618,835 -1
A fuel oil 245,505 -10
C fuel oil (utilities) 133,912 -29
C fuel oil (other) 105,506 -18
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)