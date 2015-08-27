UPDATE 1-Japan's JX sees lower crude runs after record exports

(Adds details, tables) TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said it would refine less crude oil for home market in September due a planned maintenance at one of its refineries. The company, the core business unit of JX Holdings, also said it exported an estimated 189,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil products this month, a record monthly high since JX was formed in 2010, to offset slow domestic demand. JX Nippon said it would refine 0.94 million barrels per day (4.46 million kilolitres) of crude oil in September for domestic consumption, down 5 percent from a year earlier due to a planned maintenance at Mizushima-A refinery. Its August crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.05 million bpd (5.17 million kl), down 2 percent from the year-earlier period, unchanged from its previous plan. "(Domestic) refining margins were deeply red in July and August," Kiyoshi Hanaya, the company's senior vice president in charge of marketing, said, hurt by a steeper decline in oil product prices than crude price falls. JX currently has 1.43 million bpd of crude refining capacity, 36 percent of Japan's total. Following are details of the company's exports and imports. Volumes are in million kl: (1 kl is equal to 6.2898 barrels.) Oil product exports Volume yr/yr % Aug 0.93 +288 Sept 0.82 +17 Oil product imports Volume yr/yr % Aug 0 n/a Sept n/a n/a Following is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales this month. Volumes are in million kl: Product Volume Yr/Yr % Gasoline 5.13 +3 Kerosene 0.44 -2 Gas oil 2.81 +4 A fuel oil 0.76 -4 C fuel oil (utilities) 0.68 +2 C fuel oil (other) 0.47 -14 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Anand Basu)