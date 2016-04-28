Japan's JX plans May crude refining down 3 pct y/y

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
TOKYO, April 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Thursday it would refine 980,000 barrels per day (4.83 million kilolitres) of crude oil in May for domestic consumption, down 3 percent from a year earlier.
Its April crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 929,000 bpd (4.43 million kl), unchanged from its original plan, and there were no major refinery problems, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.