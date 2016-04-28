版本:
Japan's JX plans May crude refining down 3 pct y/y

TOKYO, April 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Thursday it would refine 980,000 barrels per day (4.83 million kilolitres) of crude oil in May for domestic consumption, down 3 percent from a year earlier.

Its April crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 929,000 bpd (4.43 million kl), unchanged from its original plan, and there were no major refinery problems, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)

