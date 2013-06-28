版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五

UPDATE 1-Japan's JX sees 1 pct dip in July domestic crude refining

TOKYO, June 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX
Holdings Inc plans to process 1.21 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude for domestic use in July, down 1 percent from
a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.
    Its June crude refining for consumption in Japan was
estimated at 1.06 million bpd, down 1 percent from a year
earlier, and compared with a plan to refine 1.04 million bpd,
senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.
    The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
oil processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, the export-oriented 115,000 bpd Osaka plant.
    JX operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of
1.61 million bpd.
    The following is a table of the company's plans for oil
products exports and imports in terms of barrels:
    
  Oil product exports          bbls      Yr/Yr %
                 July      4.47 mln       +12.7%
                 June      3.33 mln        +1.9%
  Oil product imports          bbls      Yr/Yr %
                 July           n/a          n/a
                 June             0          n/a
