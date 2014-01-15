Japan JX cuts Jan crude refining further amid slow demand

BRIEF-Old Second Bancorp names Brad Adams executive VP, CFO
* Old Second Bancorp names Brad Adams executive vice president and chief financial officer
TOKYO Jan 16 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Thursday it has cut its plans for crude refining for domestic consumption by another 50,000 barrels per day due to weak kerosene sales in spite of chilly weather.
The oil refiner has revised its planned crude refining for the domestic market to 1.13 million barrels per day (5.59 million kilolitres), which is down 8 percent from a year ago, a company spokeswoman said, confirming a media report.
The company last week cut its refining plan by 40,000 bpd from an initial plan of 1.22 million bpd.
NEW YORK, April 25 The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those are bullish jumped to a two-month high after a tightly contested first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday.
* UMB Financial Corp reports first quarter net income of $44.2 million or $0.89 per diluted share