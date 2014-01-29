版本:
UPDATE 1-Japan's JX to refine 5 pct less crude in Feb

TOKYO, Jan 29 Japan's JX Holdings plans
to refine 1.25 million barrels per day, or 5.57 million
kilolitres of crude oil in February for domestic consumption,
down 5 percent from the previous year, the country's top refiner
said on Wednesday.
    Its January crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.13 million bpd, down 8 percent on the year, and
in line with an earlier plan due to milder winter weather than
last year, company officials said.
    "The temperatures were warmer than a year ago, especially in
the north, hurting kerosene sales," the company's senior vice
president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told reporters.
    JX operates eight refineries in Japan, with a total capacity
of 1.61 million bpd.
    The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
    Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
    
       Crude refining             bpd    Yr/Yr %
                  Jan        1.13 mln         -8
                  Feb        1.25 mln         -5
  Oil product exports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Jan        4.59 mln       +329
                  Feb        2.52 mln       +135
  Oil product imports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Jan        0.31 mln        -83
                  Feb             n/a        n/a
 Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month: 
    
 Product                  Yr/Yr %
 Gasoline                           -1
 Kerosene                           -6
 Gas oil                            +4
 A fuel oil                         -3
 C fuel oil (utilities)             -7
 C fuel oil (other)                -10
