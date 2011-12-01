版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 13:54 BJT

Japan's JX keeps operating Marifu CDU, but at low rate

TOKYO Dec 1 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said it had lowered the run rate of the sole 127,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery, scrapping a plan to halt it on Wednesday.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, had planned to shut the CDU on Wednesday due to a problem with secondary units.

A company spokesman declined to specify the CDU's current operating rate.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐