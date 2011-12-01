Japan's JX keeps operating Marifu CDU, but at low rate

BRIEF-VCA Inc Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO Dec 1 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said it had lowered the run rate of the sole 127,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery, scrapping a plan to halt it on Wednesday.
The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, had planned to shut the CDU on Wednesday due to a problem with secondary units.
A company spokesman declined to specify the CDU's current operating rate.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genius Brands International signs Mattel Inc.'s Fisher-Price Toys as worldwide master toy partner for new animated series, rainbow rangers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a 58.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue as the company sold more iron pellets.