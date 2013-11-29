版本:
UPDATE 1-Japan's JX plans to refine 2 pct more crude in Dec from year ago

TOKYO, Nov 29 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
, Japan's top oil refiner, plans to refine 1.28 million
barrels per day (6.31 million kilolitres) of crude oil in
December for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year
earlier, a company executive said on Friday.
    Its November crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.26 million bpd (6.00 million kl), up 24 percent
from a year earlier, compared with the original plan of 1.24
million bpd (5.90 million kl), Senior Vice President Akitsugu
Takahashi told reporters.
    JX operates eight refineries in Japan with a total capacity
of 1.61 million bpd.
    The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
    The company planned no refinery maintenance in November and
December.
    Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
     
       Crude refining             bpd    Yr/Yr %
                  Nov        1.26 mln        +24
                  Dec        1.28 mln         +2
  Oil product exports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Nov        3.59 mln       +185
                  Dec        3.33 mln       +104
  Oil product imports            bbls    Yr/Yr %
                  Nov               0        n/a
                  Dec               0        n/a
 Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month: 
    
 Product                  Yr/Yr %
 Gasoline                           -2
 Kerosene                           -1
 Gas oil                            +2
 A fuel oil                 flat to +2
 C fuel oil (utilities)            -11
 C fuel oil (other)                -20
