Japan's JX to refine 2 pct more crude in March yr/yr

TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, plans to refine 6.17 million kilolitres (1.25 million barrels per day) of crude oil in March for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Thursday. JX's February crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.81 million kl, compared with 6.03 million kl it forecast a month earlier, the company's senior vice president, Tsutomu Sugimori, told reporters.