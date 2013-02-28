Japan's JX to refine 2 pct more crude in March yr/yr

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, plans to refine 6.17 million kilolitres (1.25 million barrels per day) of crude oil in March for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Thursday. JX's February crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.81 million kl, compared with 6.03 million kl it forecast a month earlier, the company's senior vice president, Tsutomu Sugimori, told reporters.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.