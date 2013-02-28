版本:
Japan's JX to refine 2 pct more crude in March yr/yr

TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, plans to refine 6.17 million
kilolitres (1.25 million barrels per day) of crude oil in March
for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year earlier, a
company executive said on Thursday.
    JX's February crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 5.81 million kl, compared with 6.03 million kl it
forecast a month earlier, the company's senior vice president,
Tsutomu Sugimori, told reporters.
