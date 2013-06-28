Japan's JX plans 1 pct decline in July domestic crude runs

TOKYO, June 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX
Holdings Inc plans to process 1.21 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude for domestic use in July, down 1 percent from
a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.
Its June crude refining for consumption in Japan was
estimated at 1.06 million bpd, down 1 percent from a year
earlier, and compared with a plan to refine 1.04 million bpd,
senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.
The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
oil processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, the export-oriented 115,000 bpd Osaka plant.
JX operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of
1.61 million bpd.