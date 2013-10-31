Japan's JX plans Nov crude refining up 22 pct y/y

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson CEO John Haley's FY 2016 total compensation was $28.85 mln - SEC filing
* CEO John Haley's FY 2016 total compensation was $28.85 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2noyYTn) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 1.24 million barrels per day, or 5.90 million kilolitres, of crude oil in November for domestic consumption, up 22 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Thursday.
Its October crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 4.86 million kl, down 1 percent from the year-earlier period, and compared with original plan of 5.23 million kl (1.06 million barrels per day), the company's senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mU5sbZ) Further company coverage:
* Impax announces favorable ruling regarding patent validity for Zomig (zolmitriptan) Nasal Spray