2013年 11月 29日

Japan's JX to refine 2 pct more crude in Dec yr/yr for domestic use

TOKYO Nov 29 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, plans to refine 1.28 million barrels per day (6.31 million kilolitres) of crude oil in December for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.

Its November crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.26 million bpd (6.00 million kl), up 24 percent from the year-earlier period, compared with the original plan of 1.24 million bpd (5.90 million kl), Senior Vice President Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.
