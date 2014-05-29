Japan's JX sees record low June refining on turnaround

TOKYO May 29 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, said it would refine 862,000 barrels
per day (4.11 million kilolitres) of crude oil in June for
domestic consumption, down 18 percent from a year earlier,
marking a record low for the month, as it undertakes heavy
maintenance of its refineries.
Its May crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 929,000 bpd (4.58 million kl), up 2 percent from
the year-earlier period, compared with original plan of 911,000
bpd (4.49 million kl), a company spokesman said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Subhranshu Sahu)