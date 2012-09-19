版本:
Japan cabinet ministers endorse new energy plan- trade min

TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's cabinet ministers endorsed a new energy plan on Wednesday to reduce the country's reliance on nuclear power in the wake of last year's Fukushima disaster, Trade Minister Yukio Edano said.

But Edano, who also oversees Japan's energy portfolio, also said a statement of the ministers' approval did not include a proposed goal announced on Friday to take every policy step to make the country free of nuclear power by the 2030s.

