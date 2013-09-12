TABLE-Japan Q2 solar module sales jump 271 pct yr/yr

Sept 12 Sales of solar cell modules in Japan more than tripled from a year earlier to 1,654 megawatts in the April-June quarter, industry data showed on Thursday, helped by a jump in demand from non-residential users taking advantage of a subsidy scheme. In July, 2012, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up to 20 years. The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from its reliance on nuclear power after the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, is spurring billions of dollars in clean-energy investment and could help it top Germany as the world's biggest solar market this year. Below is a table of solar cell module shipments provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association in megawatts, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses: Apr-June 2013 Jan-Mar 2013 Oct-Dec 2012 July-Sept 2012 Local cells 729 (+124.0) 934 (n/a) 667 (n/a) 440 (n/a) Imported cells 925 (+671.8) 800 (n/a) 336 (n/a) 187 (n/a) Domestic shipments 1,654 (+271.4) 1,734 (n/a) 1,003 (n/a) 627 (n/a) Exports 10 (-90.2) 103 (n/a) 102 (n/a) 94 (n/a)