TABLE-Japan Q2 solar module sales jump 271 pct yr/yr

Sept 12 Sales of solar cell modules in Japan more than tripled from a year
earlier to 1,654 megawatts in the April-June quarter, industry data showed on Thursday, helped
by a jump in demand from non-residential users taking advantage of a subsidy scheme. 
    In July, 2012, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power
utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up
to 20 years. 
    The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from its reliance on
nuclear power after the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, is spurring billions of dollars in
clean-energy investment and could help it top Germany as the world's biggest solar market this
year.
    Below is a table of solar cell module shipments provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy
Association in megawatts, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses:
     
                         Apr-June 2013  Jan-Mar 2013   Oct-Dec 2012  July-Sept 2012             
   
Local cells               729 (+124.0)     934 (n/a)       667 (n/a)   440 (n/a)        
Imported cells            925 (+671.8)     800 (n/a)       336 (n/a)   187 (n/a)      
Domestic shipments      1,654 (+271.4)   1,734 (n/a)     1,003 (n/a)   627 (n/a)        
Exports                    10  (-90.2)     103 (n/a)       102 (n/a)    94 (n/a)

