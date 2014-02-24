版本:
TABLE-Japan Q4 solar cell module sales double yr/yr

Feb 24 Sales of solar cell modules in Japan more than doubled to 2,043 megawatts
in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, industry data showed on Monday, helped by a
jump in demand from users taking advantage of a subsidy scheme.
    In July 2012, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power
utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up
to 20 years.
    The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from its reliance on
nuclear power after the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, is spurring billions of dollars in
clean-energy investments.
    Below is a table of solar cell module shipments provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy
Association in megawatts, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses:
     
                         Oct-Dec 2013  July-Sept 2013   Apr-June 2013    Jan-Mar 2013 
                                                                                      
         Local cells      897 (+34.5)      877 (+99.4)     729 (+124.0)      934 (n/a)
      Imported cells   1,146 (+240.7)   1,198 (+540.0)     925 (+671.8)      800 (n/a)
  Domestic shipments   2,043 (+103.6)   2,075 (+230.9)   1,654 (+271.4)    1,734 (n/a)
             Exports       20 (-79.9)       38 (-59.6)      10  (-90.2)      103 (n/a)
