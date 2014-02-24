TABLE-Japan Q4 solar cell module sales double yr/yr

Feb 24 Sales of solar cell modules in Japan more than doubled to 2,043 megawatts in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, industry data showed on Monday, helped by a jump in demand from users taking advantage of a subsidy scheme. In July 2012, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up to 20 years. The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from its reliance on nuclear power after the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, is spurring billions of dollars in clean-energy investments. Below is a table of solar cell module shipments provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association in megawatts, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses: Oct-Dec 2013 July-Sept 2013 Apr-June 2013 Jan-Mar 2013 Local cells 897 (+34.5) 877 (+99.4) 729 (+124.0) 934 (n/a) Imported cells 1,146 (+240.7) 1,198 (+540.0) 925 (+671.8) 800 (n/a) Domestic shipments 2,043 (+103.6) 2,075 (+230.9) 1,654 (+271.4) 1,734 (n/a) Exports 20 (-79.9) 38 (-59.6) 10 (-90.2) 103 (n/a)