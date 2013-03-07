Japan Q4 solar cell sales jump 147 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, March 7 Sales of solar cells in Japan jumped 147 percent from a year earlier to 1,003 megawatts in the October-December quarter, industry data showed, helped by a jump in demand from non-residential users taking advantage of a new subsidy scheme. In July, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up to 20 years. The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from reliance on nuclear power after last year's Fukushima disaster, could unleash billions of dollars in clean-energy investment. Below is a table of solar cell shipments for 2012 provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses: Oct-Dec July-Sept Apr-June Jan-Mar Local cells 662 (+113.7) 424 (+50.7) 313 (+43.5) 292 (+30.4) Imported cells 342 (+253.5) 203 (+206.7) 132 (+228.2) 100 (+67.0) Domestic shipments 1,003 (+146.9) 627 (+80.3) 445 (+72.2) 392 (+38.1) Exports 111 (-65.6) 153 (-57.3) 168 (-61.7) 163 (-52.7) * figures in megawatts