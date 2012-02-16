Japan JX to buy LNG from Shell Eastern Trading

Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
TOKYO Feb 16 Japan's top refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said on Thursday it has agreed with Shell Eastern Trading to buy three cargoes per year of liquefied natural gas for 17 years from 2015.
JX plans to receive the three LNG cargoes, or about 200,000 tonnes, at its Hachinohe LNG terminal in northern Japan, due to be operational in April 2015, and at its existing LNG terminal in Mizushima, west Japan.
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 1 Britain's biggest trade union fears that more than 1,000 jobs could be lost at Ford's engine plant in Wales despite reassurances from the U.S. carmaker that similar levels of employment will be needed in the coming years.
* Avis Budget Group announces intention to offer 250 million euros of senior notes