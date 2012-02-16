Japan JX to buy LNG from Shell Eastern Trading

TOKYO Feb 16 Japan's top refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said on Thursday it has agreed with Shell Eastern Trading to buy three cargoes per year of liquefied natural gas for 17 years from 2015.

JX plans to receive the three LNG cargoes, or about 200,000 tonnes, at its Hachinohe LNG terminal in northern Japan, due to be operational in April 2015, and at its existing LNG terminal in Mizushima, west Japan.