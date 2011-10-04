UPDATE 3-Kazakhs won't drop tax claim for Karachaganak stake

* BG says expects final agreement with Kazakhstan by
By Raushan Nurshayeva and Robin Paxton
ASTANA, Oct 4 - Kazakhstan will not drop a claim
for back taxes from the operators of the Karachaganak project in
return for a stake in the lucrative oil and gas field, its oil
and gas minister said on Tuesday.
The state's refusal to rescind claims worth potentially $1
billion or more could further stall a long-awaited deal to admit
the government to a consortium led by BG Group and ENI
ahead of the field's challenging third phase.
"There will be no write-offs of taxes in return for a stake
in Karachaganak," Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev told
reporters on the sidelines of the annual Kazenergy conference.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, has become more
assertive over its natural resources in recent years and has
sought to revise agreements struck with foreign energy companies
when it lacked cash after the Soviet Union's demise.
The government has long expressed a desire to join the
international consortium that operates the Karachaganak field in
northwest Kazakhstan, which contributes 49 percent of the gas
produced by the country and 18 percent of its crude oil.
Talks on its entry are progressing. Chris Finlayson, BG
Group's executive vice-president and managing director for
Europe and Central Asia, told a news conference he expected an
agreement by the end of this year.
"We are in good and cooperative negotiations with the
government of Kazakhstan and we expect those to reach a
conclusion before the end of this year," he said. "In the
meantime, we begin to plan for the future development of the
field."
The state's proposed move into Karachaganak echoes its
strategy on another major foreign-owned project, the Kashagan
oilfield. State oil and gas company KazMunaiGas entered that
project in 2005 and later doubled its stake to 16.8 percent.
The government, which says it wants to exercise control over
costs for the Phase Three development of Karachaganak, has
brought several cases against the operators, accusing them of
overstating costs and violating tax and ecological laws.
These have included the preparation of tax claims worth $1.2
billion against KPO relating to the 2005-2008 period, a source
told Reuters last October.
Karachaganak Petroleum Operating Group (KPO), the consortium
that runs the field, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Three sources told Reuters in June that KPO members had
agreed to cede a 10 percent stake to the government in order to
end a protracted dispute that has delayed expansion of the
field.
One of the sources said that the state would drop all claims
against the operators except outstanding tax cases, a line
echoed firmly by Mynbayev.
"Taxes should never be written off. This refers to
Karachaganak as well," the minister said.
Asked whether final agreement with KPO could be reached by
the end of this year, he replied: "I hope so."
HUGE POTENTIAL
BG Group and ENI each own a 32.5 percent stake in the KPO
consortium. Their partners are U.S. major Chevron , with
20 percent, and Russia's LUKOIL , with 15 percent.
Finlayson said Karachaganak had trebled production since
1999, overcoming technical challenges including high reservoir
pressures and very sour gas with high hydrogen sulphide content,
as well as its remote location and severe climate.
"Its potential, even after 20 years of development, remains
huge. Only 10 percent of the hydrocarbons initially in place
have so far been extracted," he said in a separate address.
"There's a very exciting and very complex challenge ahead of
us to continute to realise this great potential," he said. "The
key production challenge will be to increase gas-handling
capacity as the gas-oil ratio rises in the field."
In a separate address to the conference that made no
specific reference to any projects, a U.S. State Department
representative said Kazakhstan's good reputation for attracting
foreign investment to its resource sector could be undermined by
some of its recent actions.
"Kazakhstan has a well-founded reputation for having
presented to international oil companies an attractive
investment climate," said Daniel Stein, senior adviser to the
State Department's special envoy for Eurasian energy.
"Over the past year, however, we have become concerned with
certain actions that could undermine Kazakhstan's long-standing
commitment to the sanctity of contracts," he said. He did not
elaborate.
"While we understand that changing circumstances and other
factors may lead to modifications to existing agreements, this
should be done through good-faith negotations between the
parties to those agreements and not through the use of other
measures," he said.
