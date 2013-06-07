Kinder Morgan Tennessee Gas has force majeure on TX natgas station

NEW YORK, June 7 Kinder Morgan unit Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co on Friday declared force majeure due to an expected two-day outage at its natural gas compressor station 409 B in Edinburg, Texas.

In a website posting the company said the outage could result in potential restrictions on its eastern United States natural gas pipeline system.

The nearly 14,000-mile Tennessee Gas pipeline system transports gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and parts of Texas to markets in the Northeast, including New York City and Boston.