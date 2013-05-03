NGPL says Oklahoma gas compressor work to reduce some flows

* Pipeline delivers into high-demand Chicago market

* Maintenance work slated to extend through late May

NEW YORK May 3 Natural Gas Pipeline Co of America (NGPL) said in a website posting that planned maintenance on unit 2 at its natural gas compressor station 812 in Atoka County, Oklahoma, will require a reduction in capacity effective Friday.

The work began on Thursday and is slated to extend through May 29.

The posting added that NGPL would schedule some firm transportation to 100 percent of contract, formerly posted at 66 percent of contract, while a limited amount of secondary transport may be available for scheduling.

Interruptible, or secondary, typically non-firm customers, usually pay less to ship gas with the understanding that service may be disrupted in periods of peak demand.

NGPL said it would update shippers to any changes in the scheduling percentage and/or proposed work schedule.

In a separate posting the company said a force majeure outage at its compressor station 106 in Gage County, Nebraska, reported on Tuesday, would affect some firm and secondary in-path transportation effective Friday. Secondary out-of-path transport through the constraint would not be available, but alternate delivery points were available.

According to the company's website, Kinder Morgan Inc operates and owns a 20 percent interest in NGPL, while Myria Holdings Inc owns 80 percent.

NGPL's approximately 9,800-mile system is one of the largest transporters of natural gas into the high-demand Chicago market and one of the largest in the country, delivering nearly 5 billion cubic feet per day.