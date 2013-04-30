NGPL has force majeure outage at Nebraska natgas compressor

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
April 30 Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America (NGPL) on Tuesday declared a force majeure outage at its natural gas compressor station 106 in Gage County, Nebraska, according to a company website posting.
The outage was due to a mechanical failure on one of the units, requiring the company to reduce throughput capacity northbound from the station.
According to the company's website, Kinder Morgan Inc operates and owns a 20 percent interest in NGPL, while Myria Holdings Inc owns 80 percent.
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers