Kinder Morgan lifts force majeure on Ruby natgas line

NEW YORK Nov 20 Kinder Morgan Inc on Wednesday lifted a force majeure on its Ruby natural gas pipeline that ships gas from the Rocky Mountain basin to consumers in California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest.

Force majeure was declared on Monday at the Robinson Creek compressor station in Wyoming. While the company was performing maintenance on one unit, a second unit experienced an electrical failure, effectively reducing capacity on the system by about 795 million cubic feet per day, the company said on its website.

With repairs and testing completed on the second unit, the company said it was able to increase capacity to 1,260 mmcfd beginning intraday with gas day Nov. 20 and for Nov. 21.

The 1.5 billion cubic feet per day Ruby Pipeline, owned and operated by Kinder Morgan, is a 680-mile, 42 inch diameter line that extends from Wyoming to Oregon.