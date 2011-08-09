Conoco says Kenai LNG plant to operate into October

NEW YORK Aug 9 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Tuesday said it would continue to produce liquefied natural gas at its Kenai LNG export plant in Alaska and operate into October, but long-term plans to mothball the plant remain unchanged.

Plans to shut the 40-year-old plant came after it failed to sign new supply contracts with its long-standing Japanese buyers, Conoco said previously.

Conoco and partner Marathon Oil (MRO.N) had been granted a export license extension last year, from 2011 to 2013. But with ample supply elsewhere in the Pacific, Kenai's customers saw no need to extend contracts.

The plant continues to operate its one cargo per month schedule, mostly to Japan, after the devastating earthquake there in March spurred demand for the fuel to replace lost nuclear power. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis and Edward McAllister; Editing by Marguerita Choy)