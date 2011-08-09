Conoco says Kenai LNG plant to operate into October

NEW YORK Aug 9 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on
Tuesday said it would continue to produce liquefied natural gas
at its Kenai LNG export plant in Alaska and operate into
October, but long-term plans to mothball the plant remain
unchanged.
Plans to shut the 40-year-old plant came after it failed to
sign new supply contracts with its long-standing Japanese
buyers, Conoco said previously.
Conoco and partner Marathon Oil (MRO.N) had been granted a
export license extension last year, from 2011 to 2013. But with
ample supply elsewhere in the Pacific, Kenai's customers saw no
need to extend contracts.
The plant continues to operate its one cargo per month
schedule, mostly to Japan, after the devastating earthquake
there in March spurred demand for the fuel to replace lost
nuclear power.
