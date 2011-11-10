Cheniere plans LNG exports by 2015

* Cheniere seeks partnership with Lithuanian LNG terminal
* Lithuanian LNG capacity to be 1.5-2.0 bcm per year
* Average LNG cargo worth $35 million
VILNIUS, Nov 10 U.S.-based Cheniere Energy
plans to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2015 and
hopes to take a stake in a floating LNG terminal in Lithuania.
The Baltic state, which joined the European Union and NATO
in 2004, depends 100 percent on Russian gas supplies, and in a
move to diversify it plans a floating terminal to handle 1.5-2.0
billion cubic metres of LNG per year.
"We expect to start (LNG export) operations by late 2015 ...
and we have a high degree of confidence that we can meet these
timelines, and look forward to continuing negotiations with
Klaipedos Nafta to supply Lithuania with LNG," Helena
Wisden, senior trading manager at Cheniere Energy said at a
conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Thursday.
Lithuanian government-owned oil and gas company Klaipedos
Nafta says it aims to lease a floating storage and
regasification unit (FSRU) of at least 130,000 cubic metres of
LNG under long-term contract or acquire it under a
build-operate-transfer transaction.
Energy minister Arvydas Sekmokas said during the same
conference that the government hoped to connect the LNG terminal
to the grid in 2014.
Houston-based Cheniere Energy is planning to export U.S. LNG
from its Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana by 2015, and in
October signed an $8 billion deal with Britain's BG Group
, a leading LNG trader, under which Cheniere Energy will
supply BG Group with gas to ship across the globe.
Sabine Pass will have an initial capacity to export 9
million tonnes per year, and plans to sell the LNG for 115
percent of U.S. benchmark Henry Hub prices, plus a premium
($2.25 for BG Group).
Wisden said at current prices an average-sized LNG cargo was
worth $35 million.
Cheniere Energy said in May that it was considering taking a
minority stake in Lithuania's LNG terminal, which is being
developed by Klaipedos Nafta.
U.S. TO BECOME NET GAS EXPORTER
Cheniere's Wisden said that she expected the United States
to become a net gas exporter by the middle of the decade, and
that exports were the only way to sell the large amounts of gas
produced in the country.
"Gas demand in the U.S. cannot keep up with production, and
we see LNG exports as the only way to take all that gas," Wisden
said.
Wisden said that around 15 percent of global LNG supply was
now traded on spot markets (or 200 million tonnes a year).
"We expect that share to rise once the economy recovers,"
she said.
