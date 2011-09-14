FACTBOX-Companies with conditional DOE loan guarantee offers

Sept 14 The U.S. Department of Energy's loan
program for innovative technologies was created under the Bush
Administration in 2005, but the first loan guarantee wasn't
extended until four years later when the loan office received
funding under the federal economic stimulus.
The first loan guarantee went to California solar power
company Solyndra, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier
this month despite having secured $535 million in federally
backed loans.
The program under which Solyndra secured its loan
guarantee, known as 1705, is due to expire at the end of this
month. The DOE has closed on 18 loan guarantees under that
program, but the department has also made 14 conditional
commitments that have yet to be finalized.
Projects that have received conditional commitments for
loan guarantees from the DOE include:
Abengoa (ABG.MC) unit Abengoa Bioenergy in August 2011
received a conditional commitment for a $133.9 million loan
guarantee for the construction of Kansas plant that will
produce fuel from cellulosic biomass.
First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) in June 2011 received conditional
commitments for loan guarantees to fund three utility-scale
solar power plants in California. The commitments include $680
million for the 230-megawatt Antelope Valley Solar Ranch One in
Lancaster, $1.8 billion for the 550 MW Desert Sunlight project
in Riverside County and $1.9 billion for the 500 MW Topaz
project in San Luis Obispo County.
MEMC Electronic Materials Inc WFR.N unit Fotowatio
Renewable Ventures in June 2011 received a conditional
commitment for a $45.6 million loan guarantee to fund a 20 MW
solar power project outside of Las Vegas.
Granite Reliable in June 2011 received a $135.8 conditional
commitment to fund a 99 MW wind project in Coos, New
Hampshire.
Sempra Energy (SRE.N) in June 2011 received a $398 million
offer for its Mesquite Solar 1 project in Maricopa County,
Arizona, that will produce 170 MW of photovoltaic solar power.
Nordic Windpower USA Inc in July 2009 received a commitment
for a $16 million loan guarantee to fund the expansion of a
wind turbine assembly plant in Pocatello, Idaho.
Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA.N) in June 2011 received a
conditional commitment for the partial guarantee of a $350
million loan that will fund three geothermal power facilities
in Nevada.
Poet LLC in July 2011 received a conditional commitment for
a $105 million loan guarantee that will support development of
a commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant in Emmetsburg,
Iowa.
Prologis Inc (PLD.N) in June 2011 received a conditional
commitment of $1.4 billion for a project that will install 733
MW of solar panels on industrial buildings throughout the
country. NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N) is the lead investor for the
first phase of the project, which will be owned and managed by
Prologis. Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) will act as the
sole financial adviser and lender.
SolarCity earlier this month received an offer for a $275
million loan guarantee to install up to 160,000 rooftop solar
systems on military family homes at 124 bases across the
country.
SolarReserve LLC in May 2011 received a conditional $737
million loan guarantee to support the development of a Nevada
solar thermal power plant.
SunPower Corp SPWRA.O in April 2011 received an offer for
a $1.2 billion loan guarantee to support construction of a 250
MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Central California.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom)