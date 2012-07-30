Chicago gasoline rallies on pipeline, refinery issues

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 30 Cash CBOB gasoline in Chicago rallied on Monday, up 7.00 cents a gallon, after Enbridge Inc said it does not have a restart date for the shut 318,000 barrel-per-day Line 14, which ruptured on Friday.
Chicago CBOB gasoline was bid at 15.00 cents over August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and offered at 19.00 cents over, traders said.
Problems at regional refineries operated by Citgo and Phillips 66 and a rate cut at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana refinery following a fire, also pushed differentials higher.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017