Chicago CBOB differentials jump on refinery work

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials jumped 8.50 cents a gallon on Wednesday on heightened refiner buying, which Midwest traders attributed to this month's launch of a plant-wide overhaul at Exxon Mobil Corp's refinery in the region.
Chicago CBOB differentials were heard flat to May RBOB gasoline futures compared to 8.50 cents under on Tuesday.
Exxon on Sunday confirmed the planned work at its 238,600 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Joliet, Illinois, a supplier in the Chicago market.
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.