US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline market rallies

HOUSTON, March 20 The New York Harbor gasoline
market rallied on Wednesday as competition for winter-grade
barrels boosted differentials, traders said.
Strong demand for winter-grade F4 RBOB and M4 conventional
gasoline barges and cargoes from Florida diverted cargoes away
from the Harbor, making short-covering that much more difficult
for marketers trying to cover needs before the end of the month,
traders said.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at either side of
14.00 cents under April RBOB futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, up 2.00 cents, while any-March barrels were
talked at either side of 13.50 cents under.
Prompt F4 RBOB was called 16.00/15.50 cents under, up 0.75
cent, while any-March material was also talked up 0.75 cent at
16.25/15.75 cents under.
The Harbor's heating oil and ultra-low sulfur diesel markets
rebounded on Wednesday from Tuesday's selloff as buyers
covered shorts, traders said.
covered shorts, traders said.
Prompt and any-March ultra-low sulfur diesel oil were pegged
at 7.25/7.75 cents per gallon over the April heating oil
contract on the NYMEX, a gain of 0.50 cent over Tuesday's
settlement.
Prompt and any-March heating oil gained a quarter cent,
talking at 2.25/1.75 cents under.
On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials climbed half a
cent per gallon to 14.00 cents under April RBOB futures on the
NYMEX on news that a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking
unit at Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Port Arthur Texas, shut because of an overnight
storm, traders said.
Gulf ULSD differentials slipped by a quarter cent per gallon
to 4.75 cents over April heating oil futures as the fuel's
latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline.
In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose a half
cent a gallon to 15.00 cents under the April NYMEX heating oil
futures contract after a major seller left the market, traders
said.
A bout of selling had led to a 7.50-cents-per-gallon drop in
differentials on Monday. Chicago ULSD has since rebounded by
2.50 cents a gallon.
Meanwhile, Group Three ULSD was steady at 2.50 cents a
gallon over April futures, holding on to recent gains brought on
by early agricultural demand.
The U.S. Energy and Information Administration said in its
weekly inventory data release on Wednesday that U.S. distillate
stockpiles gained 1.76 million barrels to 136.57 million
barrels, driven largely by a jump of 2 million barrels in the
Gulf Coast region that overshadowed declines in the East Coast
and Midwest regions.
Midwest distillate stocks fell by 574,000 barrels, while
those in the East Coast slipped by 205,000 barrels, the EIA
said.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels last week
to 226.9 million barrels. East Coast stocks fell by 1.6 million
barrels, followed by a 600,000-barrel decline in Midwest
inventories.
Gulf Coast gasoline stocks gained 1.27 million barrels, the
EIA said.
The EIA said U.S. refinery utilization slipped 0.5
percentage points to 82.2 percent last week as regions east of
the Rockies showed sharp swings.
Midwest refinery utilization fell by 4.7 percentage points
to 89.3 percent, falling below 90 percent for the first time
this year, which had exceeded 90 percent this year as refiners
sought to capture strong margins from cheap crude costs.
The slip reflected the shutdown of a sulfur recovery unit
for planned work at Marathon Petroleum Corp's 212,000
bpd refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, the
shutdown of a total gas compressor in a unit at Exxon Mobil
Corp's 238,600 bpd refinery in Joliet, Illinois,
and unplanned work at CVR Energy Inc's
115,700 bpd Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery.
East Coast refinery utilization climbed 3.4 percentage
points to 61.8 percent last week, reflecting the startup of a
hydrotreater at Sunoco Inc's 335,000 bpd refinery in
Philadelphia.
Gulf Coast utilization rose by 2.1 percentage points to 84.9
percent as BP Plc reported startups of an ultraformer
and an ultracracker at its 406,570
bpd Texas City, Texas, refinery, and Citgo Petroleum Corp said
it had restarted an alkylation unit at its 163,000 bpd refinery
in Corpus Christi, Texas.
U.S. GULF COAST
Cycle 18 M2 gasoline was seen done at 14.50 and 14.00 cents
under April RBOB futures, up half a cent.
Scheduling Cycle 17 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was
seen done at 4.75 cents over the April heating oil screen, down
a quarter cent.
Newly prompt Cycle 18 54-grade jet fuel was flat with offers
at 2.50 cents over and no bids.
Heating oil for Cycle 18 fell a quarter cent to 3.50 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 14.25/13.75
cents under, up 2.00 cents, while any-March material was called
13.75/13.25 cents under, up 2.50 cents.
Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 16.00/15.50 cents under, up
0.75 cent, while any-March supply was pegged at 16.25/15.75
cents under, also up 0.75 cent.
Ratable April F2 RBOB was called flat to 0.50 cent over,
unchanged.
Prompt and any-March heating oil were talked at 2.25/1.75
cents under, up 0.25 cent.
Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were called 2.00/2.50
cents over, unchanged.
Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at 7.25/7.75 cents
over, up a half cent.
Prompt and any-March jet fuel were talked at either side of
5.00 cents over, unchanged.
Prompt and any-March kerosene were called 10.00/11.00 cents
over, also unchanged.
MIDWEST
Chicago cycle 3 gasoline was flat at 7.00/6.00 cents under
futures.
Cycle 3 ULSD rose 0.50 cent a gallon to 15.00 cents under
futures.
Group Three gasoline was steady at 17.00 cents under while
Group ULSD was seen flat at 2.25/2.75 cents over.