US Cash Products-Selling pressure moves Chicago diffs down

* Chicago gasoline and diesel markets weaken * Harbor jet fuel jumps on airline buying * Gulf conventional gasoline slides after pipe scheduling NEW YORK, May 1 Chicago cash gasoline and diesel trade lost steam and traded lower on Tuesday as the market corrected for Monday's overheated trading that led to leaps in refined product values. Chicago gasoline fell 2.50 cents a gallon to 4.00/2.00 cents under the June RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.50 cents to a half cent under June NYMEX heating oil futures. "The buying was overdone yesterday," a Midwest trader said. Chicago gasoline shot up by 7.50 cents on Monday to a three-month high, leading traders to speculate that the market's rally before the summer driving season had begun. The Chicago market has been volatile this year as Midwest refiners processed large volumes of relatively inexpensive Canadian and U.S. shale crude. Marathon Petroleum Corp said in its earnings call that the erratic movements in Chicago cash market differentials was due to higher oil output north of the border. "The weather was good. There was a lot of Canadian crude that was being produced. Obviously those pipes that sit directly on Enbridge pipeline in Chicago have the ability to bring them very cheap crude," said Gary Heminger, Marathon's CEO. "That did cause product prices to be relatively cheap," he added also crediting grade changes for fluctuations in gasoline differentials. In the New York Harbor, jet fuel was described as the "soup du jour" by more than a few traders as the market rocketed higher on strong airline buying interest. A barge load was done early at 12.25 cents over, followed by a pipeline deal at 13.50 cents over. By the afternoon, both pipeline barrels and barge barrels were bid at 13.25 cents over. The mid-point of these trades was 2.25 cents over Monday's settlement and came on the heels of Monday's announcement of Delta Air Lines' purchasing Phillips 66's 185,000 bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery. Harbor ULSD inched back up after sliding on Monday and was pegged at 7.75/8.25 cents over. Other distillate markets were quiet. Prompt Harbor F2 RBOB slid by 0.75 cent as buyers backed away from sellers' lofty price ideas, traders said. F2 RBOB had been done at the equivalent of 6.25 cents over on Monday, when barrels were done at 1.00 cent over May RBOB futures, but with May futures expired, the market was pegged at 5.25/5.75 cents over. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 5.75 cents under, down a quarter cent. On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline traded a penny lower at 18.00 cents under as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle. A2 CBOB gasoline was seen at 22.00 cents under early Tuesday, but fell 1.50 cents to end the day at 23.50 cents under, traders said. Gulf Coast ULSD rose slightly early, but later reversed direction to finish at 3.25 cents over, down 2.00 cents, as its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Jet fuel fell 1.50 cents to 6.00/7.00 cents over, also on a new cycle post-pipeline scheduling. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 26 JUN RBOB -18.25 -17.75 -1.00 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 25 JUN HO 3.00 3.50 -2.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 26 JUN HO 6.00 7.00 -1.50 Heating oil Cycle 26 JUN HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -6.00 -5.50 -0.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB -6.00 -5.50 -1.25 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 5.25 5.75 -0.75 Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.00 2.50 0.50 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.75 8.25 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 7.75 8.25 0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 13.25 13.75 2.25 Any-Month JUN HO 13.25 13.75 2.25 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -4.00 -2.00 -2.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO -1.00 0.00 -1.50 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -15.25 -14.50 -0.50 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 3.50 4.00 0.00