US Cash Products- Harbor gasoline down on imports, weak demand

* Harbor prompt RBOB gasoline down 2.75 cents a gallon * Harbor conventional gasoline also 2.25 cents/gallon lower * Gulf Coast gasoline dips by 0.75 cent/gallon NEW YORK, May 2 The New York Harbor gasoline market slumped on Wednesday after six imported cargoes flooded the market with new supply, traders said. Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline shed 2.75 cents per gallon in value and traded at 2.50/3.00 cents over the June RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange(NYMEX). Differentials fell in spite of weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, which showed U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks fell by 1.64 million barrels last week. M2 conventional gasoline also fell 2.25 cents a gallon, thanks to declining demand and growing volumes of gasoline that en route from the Gulf Coast on the Colonial Pipeline. Prompt conventional gasoline was offered at 7.75 cents under against bids of 8.25 cents under June RBOB gasoline futures. Traders said some gasoline imports, originally destined for the New York Harbor market, were diverted to Africa. On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials slipped 0.75 cent per gallon to 18.75 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX after the weekly government data showed gasoline stocks in the region climbed by 1.63 million barrels last week. Differentials for A2 CBOB in the Gulf gained 0.75 cent per gallon to 22.75 cents under June futures, traders said. Gulf ULSD differentials also climbed half a cent per gallon to 3.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures, while jet fuel and heating oil markets were steady, traders said. Gasoline and diesel differentials in the Midwest were little changed. EIA data showed U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 2 million barrels to 209.7 million barrels last week, the lowest level since November 2011. Declines in the Midwest and East Coast regions, by 1.65 million barrels and 845,000 barrels, respectively, helped cancel out the gain in Gulf Coast stocks, the data showed. U.S. distillate stocks fell by 1.9 million barrels, driven by a drop of 1.64 million barrels in the East Coast. Midwest stocks fell by 317,000 barrels, while Gulf Coast stocks gained 647,000 barrels. The country's refinery utilization climbed 1.3 percentage points to 86 percent last week, reflecting modest utilization increases in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions among markets east of the Rockies, the EIA data showed. Midwest utilization rose by 0.8 percentage points to 97.1 percent, while Gulf Coast utilization gained 0.3 percentage points to 84.3 percent. East Coast utilization slipped by 2.7 percentage points to 80.3 percent last week, reflecting a unit trip because of a pump failure at Phillips 66's 238,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 26 JUN RBOB -19.00 -18.50 -0.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 26 JUN HO 3.50 4.00 0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 26 JUN HO 6.00 7.00 0.00 Heating oil* Cycle 26 JUN HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -8.25 -7.75 -2.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB -7.75 -7.25 -1.75 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 2.50 3.00 -2.75 Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.00 1.50 -1.00 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.50 8.00 -0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 7.50 8.00 -0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.75 -0.25 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO -0.75 -0.25 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 13.25 13.75 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO 13.25 13.75 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -4.00 -3.00 -0.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO -2.50 -1.50 -0.50 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -15.25 -14.75 -0.50 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 3.00 3.50 -0.50