版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 04:23 BJT

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline down on imports, weak demand

* Harbor prompt RBOB gasoline down 1.50 cents a gallon
    * Harbor conventional gasoline also 2.25 cents/gallon lower
    * Gulf Coast gasoline see-saws, ends flat to Tuesday levels


    NEW YORK, May 2 The New York Harbor gasoline market slumped on
Wednesday after as many as six imported cargoes were offered into the market,
traders said.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline shed 1.50 cents per gallon in value and was talked
at 3.75/4.25 cents over the June RBOB futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange(NYMEX). Prompt F2 RBOB earlier fell to 2.50/3.00 cents over
before rallying into the end of the trading day.	
    Differentials fell in spite of weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, which showed U.S. East Coast
gasoline stocks fell by 1.64 million barrels last week. 	
    M2 conventional gasoline also fell 2.25 cents a gallon, due to declining
demand and growing volumes of gasoline that en route from the Gulf Coast on the
Colonial Pipeline. 	
    Prompt conventional gasoline was offered at 7.75 cents under against bids of
8.25 cents under June RBOB gasoline futures.	
    Traders said some M2 cargoes, originally destined for the New York Harbor
market, were diverted to West Africa, since the African market offered a better
arbitrage opportunity.	
    On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials slipped 0.75 cent per gallon
early Wednesday to 18.75 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX after the
weekly government data showed gasoline stocks in the region climbed by 1.63
million barrels last week. By day's end differentials rebounded to 18.00 cents
under, steady with Tuesday's levels.  	
    Differentials for A2 CBOB in the Gulf gained a penny per gallon to 22.50
cents under June futures, traders said.  	
    Gulf ULSD differentials also climbed half a cent per gallon to 3.75 cents
over June NYMEX heating oil futures, while jet fuel and heating oil markets were
steady, traders said.	
    Gasoline and diesel differentials in the Midwest were little changed.	
    EIA data showed U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 2 million barrels to 209.7
million barrels last week, the lowest level since November 2011.	
    Declines in the Midwest and East Coast regions, by 1.65 million barrels and
845,000 barrels, respectively, helped cancel out the gain in Gulf Coast stocks,
the data showed.	
    U.S. distillate stocks fell by 1.9 million barrels, driven by a drop of 1.64
million barrels in the East Coast. Midwest stocks fell by 317,000 barrels, while
Gulf Coast stocks gained 647,000 barrels.	
    The country's refinery utilization climbed 1.3 percentage points to 86
percent last week, reflecting modest utilization increases in the Midwest and
Gulf Coast regions among markets east of the Rockies, the EIA data showed.	
    Midwest utilization rose by 0.8 percentage points to 97.1 percent, while
Gulf Coast utilization gained 0.3 percentage points to 84.3 percent.	
    East Coast utilization slipped by 2.7 percentage points to 80.3 percent last
week, reflecting a unit trip because of a pump failure at Phillips 66's 
238,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey.
 	
      	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
 	
                                                  Latest day       
                          Timing       NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                      Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                         
 M2 conventional          Cycle 25    JUN RBOB  -18.25  -17.75   0.00
 gasoline*                                                      
 61-grade ulsd            Cycle 25    JUN HO     3.50    4.00    0.50
 54-grade jet fuel*       Cycle 25    JUN HO     6.00    7.00    0.00
 Heating oil              Cycle 26    JUN HO    -1.50   -1.00    0.00
                                                                   
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional          Prompt      JUN RBOB  -8.75   -8.25   -2.75
 gasoline                                                       
                          Any-Month   JUN RBOB  -8.25   -7.75   -2.25
 F2 RBOB                  Prompt      JUN RBOB   3.75    4.25   -1.50
                          Any-Month   JUN RBOB   0.75    1.25   -1.25
 ULSD                     Prompt      JUN HO     7.75    8.25    0.00
                          Any-Month   JUN HO     7.75    8.25    0.00
 Heating oil              Prompt      JUN HO    -0.75   -0.25    0.25
                          Any-Month   JUN HO    -0.75   -0.25    0.25
 Jet fuel                 Prompt      JUN HO    13.25   13.75    0.00
                          Any-Month   JUN HO    13.25   13.75    0.00
                                                                   
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline         Cycle 3     JUN RBOB  -4.00   -3.00   -0.50
 Chicago ULSD             Cycle 3     JUN HO    -2.50   -1.50   -0.50
 Group Three gasoline                 JUN RBOB  -15.25  -14.75  -0.50
 Group Three ULSD                     JUN HO     3.00    3.50   -0.50

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐