UPDATE 1-US Cash Products- Gulf gasoline up on pipe scheduling

* Gulf coast M2 gasoline up 2.00 cents/gallon * Chicago CBOB gasoline up 3.00 cents/gallon * Harbor distillates seen lower NEW YORK, May 8 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials climbed 2.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday as the latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. Conventional M2 gasoline traded early in the day at 16.00 cents under June RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), up 2.50 cents, but later retreated to finish at 16.50 cents under, up 2.00 cents. A2 CBOB gasoline differentials also rose on pipeline scheduling, closing out the day up about 2.75 cents per gallon at 17.00 cents under June futures. Gulf ULSD differentials rose by half a cent per gallon to 3.25 cents over as traders focused on a new cycle a day after pipeline scheduling, while jet fuel slipped about 0.75 cent to a bid-offer spread of 4.75/5.75 cents over. In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials rose 3.00 cents a gallon to 13.00/11.00 cents under the June RBOB gasoline futures contract after the refiner that was fiercely selling gallons on Monday retreated, traders said. In the New York Harbor market, ultra-low sulfur diesel edged lower and was pegged a quarter cent weaker at 6.50/7.00 cents over the June heating oil futures contract. Heating oil was done at 0.75 cent under. The U.S. National Weather Service said on Monday that overall heating demand was forecast to be 34.1 percent below normal for the week and that demand for heating oil would be 23.4 percent below normal. In the Harbor gasoline market, little trade was seen except in prompt M2 conventional gasoline, where deals were done at 7.75 and 6.75 cents under the NYMEX June RBOB futures contract. Hess Corp's 70,000 barrels-per-day Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery was operating normally on Tuesday following Monday's brief flaring caused by a malfunction in a compressor. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 26 JUN RBOB -16.75 -16.25 2.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 26 JUN HO 3.00 3.50 0.50 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 26 JUN HO 4.75 5.75 -0.75 Heating oil Cycle 27 JUN HO -1.75 -1.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -7.75 -6.75 1.50 Any-Month JUN RBOB -11.00 -10.50 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 4.25 4.75 -0.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.50 2.00 0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 6.50 7.00 -0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 6.50 7.00 -0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 10.75 11.25 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO 10.75 11.25 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUN RBOB -13.00 -11.00 3.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUN HO -12.00 -10.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -12.00 -11.50 0.50 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.00 2.50 0.00