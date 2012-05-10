版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 03:50 BJT

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline rises on refinery outage

* Sunoco crude unit to restart in 1-2 days, says source
    * Harbor distillates boosted by refinery outage, Gulf strength
    * Chicago products bolstered by refinery SRU outages


    NEW YORK, May 10 New York Harbor gasoline markets strengthened
on Thursday in reaction to the ongoing crude distillation unit outage at a
regional refinery, traders said.	
    A CDU at Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000 barrels-per-day refinery remained
shutdown for repairs following a fire on Wednesday. A source familiar with the
situation said the CDU would be restarted following repairs of the hole and
inspection in one or two days. 	
    Prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline rose the most in early trade,
with a prompt deal done at 6.00 cents per gallon under the June RBOB futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The deal pushed the market up by
1.25 cents.	
    Any-May M2 material was talked 3.00 cents higher at 8.00/7.50 cents under,
although no trades were reported done.	
    Prompt CBOB also turned in a strong performance, rising by 1.00 cent to
either side of 5.25 cents under.	
    The market for F2 RBOB was mixed, as aggressive sellers pushed the prompt
market lower by a 0.75 cent to 5.50/6.50 cents over, while a barge-load of
any-May F2 RBOB was done at 2.00 cents over, up a quarter cent.	
    The Sunoco CDU outage also lifted the Harbor distillate markets, traders
said.	
    Prompt heating oil was done several times at 0.50 cent under the June NYMEX
heating oil futures contract, up a quarter cent.	
    Prompt ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet kerosene each rose a quarter cent on
a differential basis as well as buyers stepped up to cover potential shortages,
traders said.	
    Chicago diesel and gasoline rallied on refiner buying following outages and
maintenance work at nearby plants, which affected output in the region.	
    Chicago ULSD was pegged at 3.50/5.00 up 10.50 cents, traders said.	
    Chicago CBOB gasoline, rose 3.50 cents and traded at 10.00/8.00 cents under
June RBOB gasoline futures.	
    Marathon Petroleum shut down a Sulfur Recovery Unit at its
212,000-bpd refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, over the weekend. 	
    Citgo Petroleum Corp also reported a snag on an SRU at its 167,000-bpd
refinery in Lemont, Illinois, on Monday. 	
    In the Gulf Coast distillates market, jet fuel fell 2.25 cents after a new
cycle started trading.	
    Newly prompt cycle 28 jet fuel was talked at 5.75/6.25 cents over, with no
trades reported at midday, traders said.	
    Scheduling Gulf Coast ULSD was rose to trade at 4.00, 4.15, 4.25 and 4.60
cents over futures, ending 1.25 cents a gallon higher on the day.	
        	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
                                                       Latest day       
                              Timing       NYMEX      Bid    Offer   Change
                                          Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline *   Cycle 26   JUN RBOB    -18.00  -17.00   0.75
 61-grade ULSD                Cycle 26   JUN HO       4.50    4.75    1.25
 54-grade jet fuel *          Cycle 26   JUN HO       5.75    6.25   -2.25
 Heating oil                  Cycle 27   JUN HO      -1.50   -1.00    0.00
                                                                        
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline     Prompt     JUN RBOB    -6.25   -5.75    1.25
                              Any-Month  JUN RBOB    -8.00   -7.50    3.00
 F2 RBOB                      Prompt     JUN RBOB     5.50    6.50   -0.75
                              Any-Month  JUN RBOB     1.75    2.25    0.25
 ULSD                         Prompt     JUN HO       7.25    7.75    0.25
                              Any-Month  JUN HO       7.25    7.75    0.25
 Heating oil                  Prompt     JUN HO      -0.75   -0.25    0.25
                              Any-Month  JUN HO      -1.50   -1.00   -0.50
 Jet fuel                     Prompt     JUN HO      11.00   11.50    0.25
                              Any-Month  JUN HO      11.00   11.50    0.25
                                                                        
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline        Cycle 2    JUN RBOB    -10.00  -8.00    3.50
 Chicago ULSD                 Cycle 2    JUN HO       3.50    5.00   10.75
 Group Three gasoline                    JUN RBOB    -13.00  -12.50   0.25
 Group Three ULSD                        JUN HO       1.25    1.75   -0.25

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐