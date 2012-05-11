版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 12日 星期六 04:23 BJT

US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline surges on refinery problem

* Chicago gasoline rises on regional refinery outage
    * Group Three ULSD lifted by Chicago demand
    * Gulf Coast products markets are modestly weaker

    NEW YORK, May 11 Gasoline prices in the New York Harbor market
surged on Friday as the continued outage of a crude distillation unit at a major
Northeast U.S. refinery underscored tight supplies, traders said.	
    Earlier this week, a small fire in a CDU at Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000
barrel-per-day Philadelphia, Pennsylvania refinery shut down the unit for
repairs for a few days. 	
    Gasoline prices shot up across the board, with prompt F2 RBOB done as high
as 8.75 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB
futures contract, an increase of 2.75 cents over the prior day's settlement.	
    Any-May F2 RBOB was called 2.00/2.50 cents over, up a quarter cent.	
    Prompt CBOB was done at 2.50 cents over, up 2.50 cent from Thursday, as
traders sought to cover shorts.	
    "This market has always been pretty much hand-to-mouth, so when we have a
problem, like Philly with crude unit down, everybody sees the impact," said a
seasoned Harbor gasoline trader.	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked, but not traded, higher, at
5.50/5.00 cents under.	
    Harbor distillate markets were mixed, with heating oil weakening, and
ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet kerosene edging higher.	
    Few trades were done, however, in these markets.	
    Chicago products markets with CBOB gasoline leading with a 6.00 cent rise,
after Citgo Petroleum reported problems at its refinery fueling concerns of a
supply constraint, traders said.  	
    CBOB gasoline was pegged at 4.00/2.00 cents under, traders said.	
    Chicago ULSD rose by 2.25 cents to 6.00/7.00 cents over.	
    The tightness in the Chicago market influenced Group Three differentials,
with ULSD rising by a penny to 2.50 cents over as traders from the Chicago
market went south looking for barrels.	
    In the Gulf Coast market, conventional gasoline fell by a half cent to
17.25/16.25 cents under.	
    A new cycle of 61-grade ULSD traded a quarter cent lower at 4.25/4.75 cents
over.	
        	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
	
                                                      Latest day             
                        Timing               NYMEX       Bid      Offer   Change
                                            Contract                      
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                   
 M2 conventional        Cycle 28            JUN RBOB    -17.25    -16.75   0.50
 gasoline                                                                 
 61-grade ULSD *        Cycle 28            JUN HO       4.25      4.75   -0.25
 54-grade jet fuel      Cycle 28            JUN HO       5.50      7.00    0.25
 Heating oil            Cycle 28            JUN HO      -1.75     -1.00   -0.25
                                                                             
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional        Prompt              JUN RBOB    -5.50     -5.00    0.75
 gasoline                                                                 
                        Any-Month           JUN RBOB    -7.00     -6.50    1.00
 F2 RBOB                Prompt              JUN RBOB     8.50      9.00    2.75
                        Any-Month           JUN RBOB     2.00      2.50    0.25
 ULSD                   Prompt              JUN HO       7.50      8.00    0.25
                        Any-Month           JUN HO       7.50      8.00    0.25
 Heating oil            Prompt              JUN HO      -1.25     -0.75   -0.50
                        Any-Month           JUN HO      -1.25     -0.75    0.25
 Jet fuel               Prompt              JUN HO      11.25     11.75    0.25
                        Any-Month           JUN HO      11.25     11.75    0.25
                                                                             
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline  Cycle 2             JUN RBOB    -4.00     -2.00    6.00
 Chicago ULSD           Cycle 2             JUN HO       7.00      9.00    3.75
 Group Three gasoline                       JUN RBOB    -12.25    -11.75   0.75
 Group Three ULSD                           JUN HO       2.50      3.00    1.25

