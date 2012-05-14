版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 01:43 BJT

US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline rallies on refinery outage

* Harbor M2 gasoline up 5.25 cents/gallon after refinery outage
    * Gulf Coast gasoline up a cent/gallon on pipeline scheduling
    * Chicago, Group Three gasoline up on regional outages

    NEW YORK, May 14 Gasoline in the New York Harbor market rallied
on Monday, on top of its gains last week, as a crude unit remained shut at
Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery following a fire on Wednesday.	
    Sunoco was finishing repairs on the CDU at the 335,000 barrels-per-day
refinery on Monday and expected to start introducing feed on Thursday or Friday,
a source said on Monday. 	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline rose by 5.25 cents per gallon to a bid/offer
spread on either side of flat to the June RBOB futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange. Any-May M2 gasoline jumped by 6.25 cents a gallon and was
bid at a cent under futures with offers flat to the screen. No trades were
reported done for prompt and any-month barrels.	
    Prompt CBOB gasoline gained 2.00 cents a gallon to be talked at either side
of 2.00 cents over with a couple of deals done at that level, traders said.	
    In Harbor distillate trade, both ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel inched
up, while heating oil was steady in thin trade.	
    Prompt and any-May ULSD were called 7.75/8.25 cents over the New York
Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract, while prompt and
any-May jet fuel were pegged at 11.50/12.00 cents over. Both of the distillate
markets were up a quarter cent on the day.   	
    On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline differentials climbed a penny
per gallon to 16.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX as the fuel's
latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline,
traders said.	
    A2 CBOB differentials also rose by a penny per gallon on pipeline scheduling
to 16.75 cents under.	
    Jet fuel, which also scheduled to move on the Colonial on Monday, was seen
done at 6.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures, holding at Friday's
levels. Differentials for ULSD and heating oil were steady with no trades seen.	
    Chicago CBOB gasoline rose a cent a gallon to 3.00/1.00 cents as supply
shortages persisted in the market. 	
    Citgo Petroleum is undertaking major maintenance on units at its
167,000-barrels-per-day plant in Lemont, Illinois and reported a mechanical
failure and a power outage at the plant last week.	
    Group Three gasoline also rose, up 1.25 cents a gallon to 11.00/10.50 cents
under futures, tracing Chicago gasoline's rally.	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                       Latest day       
                             Timing         NYMEX     Bid   Offer   Change 
                                          Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                             
 M2 conventional gasoline*   Cycle 28     JUN RBOB   -16.25  -15.75   1.00
 61-grade ULSD               Cycle 28     JUN HO      4.75    5.25    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel*          Cycle 28     JUN HO      6.00    7.00    0.25
 Heating oil                 Cycle 29     JUN HO     -1.00   -0.50    0.00
  NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline    Prompt       JUN RBOB   -0.50    0.50    5.25
                             Any-Month    JUN RBOB   -1.00    0.00    6.25
 F2 RBOB                     Prompt       JUN RBOB    8.00    8.50   -0.50
                             Any-Month    JUN RBOB    2.00    2.50    0.00
 ULSD                        Prompt       JUN HO      7.75    8.25    0.25
                             Any-Month    JUN HO      7.75    8.25    0.25
 Heating oil                 Prompt       JUN HO     -1.25   -0.75    0.00
                             Any-Month    JUN HO     -1.25   -0.75    0.00
 Jet fuel                    Prompt       JUN HO     11.50   12.00    0.25
                             Any-Month    JUN HO     11.50   12.00    0.25
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline       Cycle 2      JUN RBOB   -3.00   -1.00    1.00
 Chicago ULSD                Cycle 2      JUN HO      8.00    9.00    0.50
 Group Three gasoline                     JUN RBOB   -11.00  -10.50   1.25
 Group Three ULSD                         JUN HO      2.75    3.25    0.25

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐