UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-NYH gasoline rallies on refinery outage

* Harbor M2 gasoline up 6.25 cents/gallon after refinery outage
    * Gulf Coast gasoline up 3.50 cents/gallon on pipeline scheduling
    * Chicago, Group Three gasoline up on regional outages


    NEW YORK, May 14 Gasoline in the New York Harbor market rallied
on Monday, on top of its gains last week, as a crude unit remained shut at
Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery following a fire last week.	
    Strong M2 conventional gasoline values in the Gulf Coast market, coupled
with short-term shortages of CBOB, also boosted the values for those two grades
of gasoline, traders said.  	
    Sunoco was finishing repairs on the CDU at the 335,000 barrels-per-day
refinery on Monday and was expected to start introducing feed on Thursday or
Friday, a source said on Monday. The CDU in the Girard Point section of the
refinery was knocked offline by a fire on Wednesday. 	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline rose 6.25 cents a gallon on a notional basis
to 0.50/1.50 cents over, while any-May M2 material jumped by 5.50 cents and was
called 1.50/1.00 cents under, after having been talked closer to flat earlier in
the day. 	
    Prompt CBOB gasoline gained 2.50 cents to be talked at either side of 2.50
cents over with a couple of deals done at that level, traders said, while
any-May CBOB was pegged at 5.25/5.75 cents under.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB was traded a couple of times at 7.00 cents per gallon over
the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract and ended the day
talked at 5.50/7.00 cents over, down 2.50 cents from Friday's settlement.
Any-May F2 RBOB was talked at 2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged.	
    In Harbor distillate trade, both ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel inched
up, while heating oil slid in thin trade.	
    Prompt and any-May ULSD were called 7.75/8.25 cents over the New York
Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract, while prompt and
any-May jet fuel were pegged at 11.50/12.00 cents over. Both of the distillate
markets were up a quarter cent on the day.   	
    Prompt heating oil fell by 0.75 cent to 2.00/1.50 cents under, while any-May
heating oil was talked at either side of 1.00 cent under, unchanged.	
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline and jet fuel differentials surged late in the
day as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline, traders said.	
    M2 conventional gasoline rose by 3.50 cents per gallon to 13.50 cents under
June RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while A2 CBOB gained about 4.75 cents per gallon
to 13.00 cents under by day's end.	
    Jet fuel differentials also climbed 3.00 cents per gallon to 9.50 cents over
June NYMEX heating oil futures.	
    Other Gulf distillates lost ground by day's end, with ULSD down half a cent
per gallon to 3.50 cents over, and heating oil down 0.75 cent per gallon at 1.50
cents under, traders said. 	
    Chicago CBOB gasoline rose 4.50 cents a gallon in afternoon trading to 1.50
cents over futures as supply shortages persisted in the market. 	
    Citgo Petroleum is undertaking major maintenance on units at its
167,000-barrels-per-day plant in Lemont, Illinois and reported a mechanical
failure and a power outage at the plant last week.	
    Group Three gasoline also rose, up 1.75 cents a gallon to 10.50/10.00 cents
under futures, tracing Chicago gasoline's rally.	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
   	
                                                        Latest day        
                             Timing         NYMEX     Bid      Offer   Change
                                          Contract                     
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                
 M2 conventional gasoline *  Cycle 28     JUN RBOB   -13.00   -12.50    4.25
 61-grade ULSD               Cycle 28     JUN HO      3.50     4.00    -1.25
 54-grade jet fuel *         Cycle 28     JUN HO      9.00     10.00    3.25
 Heating oil                 Cycle 29     JUN HO      -1.75    -1.25   -0.75
  NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline    Prompt       JUN RBOB    0.50     1.50     6.25
                             Any-Month    JUN RBOB    -1.50    -1.00    5.50
 F2 RBOB                     Prompt       JUN RBOB    5.50     7.00    -2.50
                             Any-Month    JUN RBOB    2.00     2.50     0.00
 ULSD                        Prompt       JUN HO      7.75     8.25     0.25
                             Any-Month    JUN HO      7.75     8.25     0.25
 Heating oil                 Prompt       JUN HO      -2.00    -1.50   -0.75
                             Any-Month    JUN HO      -1.25    -0.75    0.00
 Jet fuel                    Prompt       JUN HO      11.50    12.00    0.25
                             Any-Month    JUN HO      11.50    12.00    0.25
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline       Cycle 2      JUN RBOB    1.00     2.00     4.50
 Chicago ULSD                Cycle 2      JUN HO      8.00     9.00     0.50
 Group Three gasoline                     JUN RBOB   -10.50   -10.00    1.75
 Group Three ULSD                         JUN HO      2.75     3.25     0.25

