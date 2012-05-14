UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-NYH gasoline rallies on refinery outage

* Harbor M2 gasoline up 6.25 cents/gallon after refinery outage
* Gulf Coast gasoline up 3.50 cents/gallon on pipeline scheduling
* Chicago, Group Three gasoline up on regional outages
NEW YORK, May 14 Gasoline in the New York Harbor market rallied
on Monday, on top of its gains last week, as a crude unit remained shut at
Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery following a fire last week.
Strong M2 conventional gasoline values in the Gulf Coast market, coupled
with short-term shortages of CBOB, also boosted the values for those two grades
of gasoline, traders said.
Sunoco was finishing repairs on the CDU at the 335,000 barrels-per-day
refinery on Monday and was expected to start introducing feed on Thursday or
Friday, a source said on Monday. The CDU in the Girard Point section of the
refinery was knocked offline by a fire on Wednesday.
Prompt M2 conventional gasoline rose 6.25 cents a gallon on a notional basis
to 0.50/1.50 cents over, while any-May M2 material jumped by 5.50 cents and was
called 1.50/1.00 cents under, after having been talked closer to flat earlier in
the day.
Prompt CBOB gasoline gained 2.50 cents to be talked at either side of 2.50
cents over with a couple of deals done at that level, traders said, while
any-May CBOB was pegged at 5.25/5.75 cents under.
Prompt F2 RBOB was traded a couple of times at 7.00 cents per gallon over
the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract and ended the day
talked at 5.50/7.00 cents over, down 2.50 cents from Friday's settlement.
Any-May F2 RBOB was talked at 2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged.
In Harbor distillate trade, both ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel inched
up, while heating oil slid in thin trade.
Prompt and any-May ULSD were called 7.75/8.25 cents over the New York
Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract, while prompt and
any-May jet fuel were pegged at 11.50/12.00 cents over. Both of the distillate
markets were up a quarter cent on the day.
Prompt heating oil fell by 0.75 cent to 2.00/1.50 cents under, while any-May
heating oil was talked at either side of 1.00 cent under, unchanged.
On the Gulf Coast, gasoline and jet fuel differentials surged late in the
day as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline, traders said.
M2 conventional gasoline rose by 3.50 cents per gallon to 13.50 cents under
June RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while A2 CBOB gained about 4.75 cents per gallon
to 13.00 cents under by day's end.
Jet fuel differentials also climbed 3.00 cents per gallon to 9.50 cents over
June NYMEX heating oil futures.
Other Gulf distillates lost ground by day's end, with ULSD down half a cent
per gallon to 3.50 cents over, and heating oil down 0.75 cent per gallon at 1.50
cents under, traders said.
Chicago CBOB gasoline rose 4.50 cents a gallon in afternoon trading to 1.50
cents over futures as supply shortages persisted in the market.
Citgo Petroleum is undertaking major maintenance on units at its
167,000-barrels-per-day plant in Lemont, Illinois and reported a mechanical
failure and a power outage at the plant last week.
Group Three gasoline also rose, up 1.75 cents a gallon to 10.50/10.00 cents
under futures, tracing Chicago gasoline's rally.
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling
M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -13.00 -12.50 4.25
61-grade ULSD Cycle 28 JUN HO 3.50 4.00 -1.25
54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 28 JUN HO 9.00 10.00 3.25
Heating oil Cycle 29 JUN HO -1.75 -1.25 -0.75
NEW YORK HARBOR
M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB 0.50 1.50 6.25
Any-Month JUN RBOB -1.50 -1.00 5.50
F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 5.50 7.00 -2.50
Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.00 2.50 0.00
ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.75 8.25 0.25
Any-Month JUN HO 7.75 8.25 0.25
Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -2.00 -1.50 -0.75
Any-Month JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00
Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 11.50 12.00 0.25
Any-Month JUN HO 11.50 12.00 0.25
MIDWEST
Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUN RBOB 1.00 2.00 4.50
Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUN HO 8.00 9.00 0.50
Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -10.50 -10.00 1.75
Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.75 3.25 0.25