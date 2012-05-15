US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline tumbles on CDU restart news

* Harbor gasoline retreats on anticipated refinery unit restart * Gulf gasoline, jet fuel down post-pipeline scheduling * Chicago ULSD falls on new cycle HOUSTON, May 15 Gasoline markets in the New York Harbor tumbled on Tuesday on news that the largest refinery in the region, Sunoco Inc's 335,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia plant, would restart feed to a damaged crude unit later this week. Both prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline fell 5.00 cents per gallon with prompt barrels going for 4.25/3.75 cents under the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract and a gallon for any-month delivery falling to 6.50/6.00 cents under. Buyers became scarce as news of the unit restart began filtering into the market on Monday, forcing sellers to lower their differentials to move product, traders said. F2 RBOB took a less dramatic fall of 0.75 cent to 5.00/6.00 cents over, extending Monday's drop of 2.50 cents per gallon. In Harbor distillate trade, ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials slid on slack demand, traders said. Prompt and any-May ULSD were pegged a half cent lower at 7.25/7.75 cents over NYMEX June heating oil. Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.50/1.00 cents under, up a half cent, while any-May heating oil was called 1.00/0.50 cent under, up a quarter cent. Both rallied from Monday's lows as the lower differentials brought in fresh buying interest, traders said. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline and jet fuel differentials retreated from Monday's gains on pipeline scheduling as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle. M2 conventional gasoline slipped 2.00 cents per gallon to 15.50 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while A2 CBOB fell 4.00 cents to 17.00 cents under, traders said. Gulf ULSD slipped 0.75 cent by day's end to 3.00 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures as its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. Jet fuel fell 3.00 cents per gallon, wiping out Monday's rise of the same amount, to 6.50 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures. In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials fell 2.50 cents a gallon to 5.00/6.00 cents over June NYMEX heating oil as a new cycle started trading, traders said. Distillate trade in the Midwest market has been subject to huge price swings on supply outages during the spring refinery maintenance season. ULSD differentials had reached the year's high at 8.50 cents over futures in afternoon trading on Monday. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 29 JUN RBOB -15.75 -15.25 -2.00 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 28 JUN HO 2.75 3.25 -0.75 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 29 JUN HO 6.00 7.00 -3.00 Heating oil Cycle 29 JUN HO -1.75 -1.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -4.25 -3.75 -5.00 Any-Month JUN RBOB -6.50 -6.00 -5.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 5.75 6.25 -0.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.75 2.25 -0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.75 8.25 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO 7.25 7.75 -0.50 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -2.00 -1.50 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 10.75 11.25 -0.75 Any-Month JUN HO 11.25 11.75 -0.25 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB 0.00 2.00 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO 5.00 6.00 -2.50 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -9.50 -9.00 1.00 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.75 3.25 0.25