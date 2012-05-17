版本:
US Cash Products - Gulf Coast gasoline slips on pipe scheduling

* Gulf M2 gasoline down 2.25 cents/gallon
    * Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline up 2.00 cents/gallon
    * Group Three gasoline at highest level since early March

    NEW YORK, May 17 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials slipped on
Thursday, reversing the previous session's gains as the latest five-day lifting
cycles for both M2 and A2 gasoline scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on
Thursday, traders said.	
    M2 conventional gasoline fell 2.25 cents per gallon to 15.25 cents under
June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), while A2 gasoline
fell by 3.25 cents to 18.00 cents under, traders said.	
    Both showed late-day gains on Wednesday on short covering and refinery
issues, one of which involved a small flash fire at Valero Energy Corp's 
142,000 barrels-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery that the company said
had no impact on production.	
    Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped by half a cent per gallon to 5.00 cents
over NYMEX June heating oil futures, also on pipeline scheduling, traders said. 	
    In the New York Harbor, strong buying interest emerged for prompt F2 RBOB
gasoline, sending the cash market differential 2.00 cents per gallon higher,
traders said.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB was called 7.25/7.75 cents over the NYMEX June RBOB futures
contract.	
    "It's a classic short squeeze. Somebody needs those barrels by the 21st and
it looks like they'll have to pay up for them," said a veteran Harbor trader.	
    Any-May F2 RBOB edged up a quarter cent to 2.25/2.75 cents over.	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline headed in the opposite direction, losing a
cent on the day, called at 5.75/5.25 cents under. Any-May M2 material was pegged
at 7.75/7.25 cents under, also down a penny	
    Diminished inventories of heating oil in the U.S. Northeast and modestly
stronger demand lifted the differential for this commodity by a quarter cent to
a slight discount to the June NYMEX heating oil futures contract, traders said.	
    In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials continued to rally
supported by supply outages, up 0.75 cents a gallon by midday to 7.50/7.00 cents
under futures, the highest level since early March.	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
 	
                                                         Latest day       
                                Timing        NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                
 M2 conventional gasoline *     Cycle 28     JUN RBOB  -15.50  -15.00  -2.25
 61-grade ULSD                  Cycle 28     JUN HO     2.50    3.00    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel *            Cycle 29     JUN HO     4.50    5.50   -0.50
 Heating oil                    Cycle 30     JUN HO    -1.25   -0.75    0.00
  NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline       Prompt       JUN RBOB  -5.75   -5.25   -1.00
                                Any-Month    JUN RBOB  -7.75   -7.25   -1.00
 F2 RBOB                        Prompt       JUN RBOB   7.25    7.75    2.00
                                Any-Month    JUN RBOB   2.25    2.75    0.25
 ULSD                           Prompt       JUN HO     6.50    7.00   -0.25
                                Any-Month    JUN HO     6.50    7.00   -0.25
 Heating oil                    Prompt       JUN HO    -0.50    0.00    0.25
                                Any-Month    JUN HO    -0.25    0.25    0.25
 Jet fuel                       Prompt       JUN HO    10.25   10.75   -0.50
                                Any-Month    JUN HO    10.25   10.75   -0.50
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline          Cycle 3      JUN RBOB  -3.00   -1.00   -1.00
 Chicago ULSD                   Cycle 3      JUN HO     1.50    2.00    0.25
 Group Three gasoline                        JUN RBOB  -7.50   -7.00    0.75
 Group Three ULSD                            JUN HO     2.25    2.50   -0.50

