US Cash Products-Gasoline dips east Of Rockies markets

* Harbor gasoline slips on refinery restart * Gulf Coast gasoline slides on refinery restart, weaker demand * Group Three gasoline dips tracing Gulf Coast moves NEW YORK, May 21 Gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor market fell on Monday following the weekend restart of operations at Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery, traders said. M2 conventional gasoline lost the most ground in early trade, tumbling by 2.00 cents per gallon to 8.00/7.00 cents under the New York Mercantile Exchange's (NYMEX) June RBOB futures contract. Any-May M2 conventional gasoline was called 9.50/8.50 cents under, also down 2.00 cents. Prompt F2 RBOB slid by a quarter cent to 6.00/7.00 cents over for prompt barrels, yet rose slightly by a quarter cent to 2.50/3.00 cents over for the any-May timing. The crude unit at the Girard Point section of Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery was hit by a fire two weeks ago. In the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials extended last week's slide on weaker demand mixed with higher expected supply after Valero Energy Corp said the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and alkylation units at its 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, were being prepared for startup. Conventional M2 gasoline slipped 2.00 cents per gallon to 20.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Monday. A2 CBOB fell 2.25 cents per gallon to 22.50 cents under. Both grades slipped about 5.00 cents per gallon Thursday and Friday last week on pipeline scheduling as well as Valero's confirmation that the company expected to restart the Meraux refinery units and have them operational next month. Those units had been shut since January for an overhaul of the alky unit. Valero had considered leaving them shut while using the larger FCCU at its 205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in nearby Norco, Louisiana. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell back a cent a gallon following the dip in Gulf Coasts gasoline differentials. Gasoline in the Group Three market was seen a cent a gallon lower at 9.75/9.25 cents a gallon under the June NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures contract. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 30 JUN RBOB -20.25 -19.75 -2.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 30 JUN HO 2.25 2.75 0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 30 JUN HO 4.50 5.50 0.00 Heating oil * Cycle 30 JUN HO -1.75 -1.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -8.00 -7.00 -2.00 Any-Month JUN RBOB -9.50 -8.50 -2.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 6.00 7.00 -0.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.50 3.00 0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 5.00 5.50 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO 5.00 5.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.50 0.00 -0.25 Any-Month JUN HO -0.25 0.25 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 9.75 10.25 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 9.75 10.25 0.25 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB 7.50 8.50 -0.25 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO 1.50 2.50 -0.50 Group Three gasoline JUN HO -9.75 -9.25 -1.00 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 1.50 2.00 0.00