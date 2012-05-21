UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Gasoline dips across US markets

* Harbor gasoline slips on refinery restart * Gulf Coast gasoline slides on refinery restart, weaker demand * Group Three gasoline dips tracing Gulf Coast moves NEW YORK, May 21 Gasoline in the New York Harbor market slid on Monday following the weekend restart of operations at Sunoco Inc.'s Philadelphia refinery, traders said. Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 5.25/5.75 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract on strong selling pressure. Any-May F2 RBOB rose a half cent to 3.00/3.50 cents over futures, with deals done at 3.00, 3.25 and 3.50 cents over June futures as buyers sought more flexibility on delivery dates. M2 conventional gasoline rebounded from earlier losses and managed to settle a quarter cent lower at 6.00/5.50 cents under June futures, while any-May M2 material ended unchanged at either side of 7.00 cents under. The crude unit at the Girard Point section of Sunoco Inc.'s 335,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery was hit by a fire two weeks ago. In Harbor distillate trading, relatively low differentials encouraged buyers and deals were done for prompt ultra-low sulfur diesel at 5.50 and 5.75 cents over the June NYMEX heating oil futures contract, up a half cent. In the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials extended last week's slide on weaker demand mixed with higher expected supply after Valero Energy Corp said the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and alkylation units at its 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, were being prepared for startup. Conventional M2 gasoline slipped 2.75 cents per gallon to 20.75 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Monday. A2 CBOB fell 3.25 cents per gallon to 23.25 cents under. Both grades slipped about 5.00 cents per gallon Thursday and Friday last week on pipeline scheduling as well as Valero's confirmation that the company expected to restart the Meraux refinery units and have them operational next month. Those units had been shut since January for an overhaul of the alky unit. Valero had considered leaving them shut while using the larger FCC unit at its 205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in nearby Norco, Louisiana. Gulf heating oil differentials fell about 0.75 cent per gallon to 2.40 cents under June NYMEX heating oil futures late on Monday as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Gulf ULSD also reversed a slight gain early in the day, finishing down by half-a-cent per gallon at 1.75 cents over, traders said. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell back a cent a gallon to 9.75/9.25 cents under June NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures following the dip in Gulf Coasts gasoline differentials. Meanwhile CBOB gasoline in Chicago traded as low as 1.00/2.00 cents over futures, down 6.50 cents a gallon, after new supplies arrived on the West Shore pipeline early on Monday prompting a sharp dip in generic differentials, trader said. The 650-mile pipeline system transports refined petroleum products from the Chicago market to northern Illinois and Wisconsin. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -21.00 -20.50 -2.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 28 JUN HO 1.50 2.00 -0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 29 JUN HO 4.50 5.50 0.00 Heating oil * Cycle 30 JUN HO -2.50 -2.00 -0.75 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -6.00 -5.50 -0.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB -7.25 -6.75 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 5.25 5.75 -1.25 Any-Month JUN RBOB 3.00 3.50 0.75 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 5.25 5.75 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 5.50 6.00 0.50 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.50 0.00 -0.25 Any-Month JUN HO -0.25 0.25 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 9.75 10.25 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 9.75 10.25 0.25 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB 1.00 2.00 -6.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO 1.50 2.50 -0.50 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -9.75 -9.25 -1.00 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 1.50 2.00 0.00