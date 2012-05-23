US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline up on new front-month cycle

* Gulf gasoline trading higher vs July NYMEX futures * Harbor gasoline weaker in buyer's market * Chicago diesel extends declines HOUSTON, May 23 Gulf Coast gasoline markets traded lower on Wednesday as traders focused on new five-day lifting cycles versus July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rather than June. Conventional M2 gasoline started at 15.00 cents under July futures and later gained a penny per gallon to 14.00 cents under after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gasoline stocks in the region fell by 1.6 million barrels last week. M2 differentials finished at 20.75 cents under on Tuesday as the last cycle trading against June futures scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. A2 was pegged at 17.00 cents under July futures on Wednesday, traders said. The previous cycle settled on Tuesday at 26.75 cents under June futures. Gulf ULSD differentials gained 0.75 cent per gallon to 2.25 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures on Wednesday on pipeline scheduling. Jet fuel and heating oil each rose by a quarter cent per gallon to 3.00/4.00 cents over and 2.50/2.00 cents under, respectively, July heating oil on the NYMEX. New York Harbor gasoline markets generally weakened on Wednesday as sellers of prompt M2 conventional gasoline and F2 RBOB chased buyers lower, traders said. "It's become much more of a buyers market in gasoline today," said a gasoline trader, commenting on the 0.75 cent per gallon twin drops on M2 and F2 grades. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at 8.75/8.25 cents under the NYMEX June RBOB futures contract, down 1.00 cent, while prompt F2 RBOB was pegged at 4.25/5.25 cents under, down 0.75 cent. Any-May M2 material slumped by a penny and was talked at 10.00/9.00 cents under after being unchanged earlier in the day. Any-May F2 RBOB was pegged a quarter cent weaker at either side of 3.00 cents under. The weakness also pervaded Harbor distillates as prompt and any-May jet fuel shedded a half cent per gallon to either side of 10.00 cents over the NYMEX June heating oil futures contract. Prompt and any-May ultra-low sulfur diesel were each down 0.50 cent at 5.25/5.75 cents over. Any-May heating oil also dropped by a quarter cent to 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen. In the Midwest, Chicago diesel differentials extended declines on refinery selling even after EIA data showed a drop in the region's stocks of 185,000 barrels. Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD traded at 3.00/1.50 cents under the NYMEX June heating oil futures contract, down 1.25 cents per gallon, extending Tuesday's drop of 3.00 cents per gallon. The EIA U.S. gasoline stocks plunged by 3.3 million barrels to 201 million barrels last week, driven by declines in all regions, the largest being the 1.6 million-barrel drop in the Gulf Coast region. Midwest gasoline stocks fell by 144,000 barrels, while East Coast inventories slipped by 74,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. distillate stocks fell by 309,000 barrels as a 2.34 million-barrel increase in the Gulf Coast region nearly canceled out a drop of 2.64 million barrels on the East Coast. U.S. refinery utilization dipped by 0.2 percentage points last week as increases in some regions largely overcame a decrease of 14.7 percentage points to 69.4 percent in the East Coast region, the EIA data showed. The East Coast utilization decrease reflected the outage of a fire-damaged crude distillation unit at Sunoco Inc's 335,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery. The repaired unit was restarted and was expected to reach full rates by late Friday or early Saturday. Among other markets east of the Rockies, utilization in the Midwest climbed 2.3 percentage points to 96 percent as Citgo Petroleum Corp reported a unit startup at its 167,000 bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois. Gulf Coast utilization fell by 1.3 percentage points to 90 percent last week, reflecting planned work on various units at Citgo's 163,000 bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas and the shutdown of a lube oil hydrocracking unit at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery after a fire in a heater check valve. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 31 JUL RBOB -14.25 -13.75 -6.75 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 30 JUN HO 2.00 2.50 0.75 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 31 JUL HO 3.00 4.00 0.25 Heating oil Cycle 31 JUL HO -2.50 -2.00 0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -8.75 -8.25 -1.00 Any-Month JUN RBOB -10.00 -9.00 -1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 4.25 5.25 -0.75 Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.75 3.25 -0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 5.25 5.75 -0.50 Any-Month JUN HO 5.25 5.75 -0.50 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.50 0.00 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO -0.50 0.00 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 9.75 10.25 -0.50 Any-Month JUN HO 9.75 10.25 -0.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -10.00 -8.00 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO -3.00 -1.50 -1.25 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -12.50 -11.50 -0.50 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 1.75 2.25 0.25