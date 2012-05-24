版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 02:20 BJT

US Cash Products- Harbor gasoline dips on excess supplies

* Harbor RBOB gasoline down 1.25 cents/gallon
    * BP FCC shut down boosts Gulf Coast gasoline
    * Chicago diesel falls on refinery selling

    NEW YORK, May 24 Rising supplies and lackluster demand kept the
pressure on the prompt F2 RBOB market in the New York Harbor on Thursday, as the
differential fell by 1.25 cents per gallon, traders said.	
    A couple of deals were done at 3.50 cents over the New York Mercantile
Exchange's June RBOB futures contract. Any-May F2 RBOB traded at 3.00 cents over
a couple of times, which kept that differential steady.	
    A cargo of ratable June F2 RBOB was done at 5.30 cents over July RBOB
futures, up modestly from Wednesday's settlement, while July ratable F2 RBOB was
done multiple times at 3.75 cents over August RBOB futures.	
    On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials got a small boost after BP Plc
 on Thursday shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its
406,570 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, for repairs. No
restart date has been set for the unit. FCC No. 3, the larger of two at the
Texas City refinery began restarting on Monday after being shut for a five-month
overhaul. 	
    Conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed half a cent per gallon to
13.50 cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX, traders said. A2 CBOB rose by
the same amount to 16.50 cents under.	
    In the Midwest, differentials for Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.75
cents a gallon to about 4.00 cents under the June heating oil futures contract,
as regional refineries came out with their last barrels for the month before the
switch to a new front-month contract next week.	
    Chicago ULSD differentials are now at their lowest level in two weeks. 	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
 	
                                                     Latest day       
                               Timing     NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                         Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                          
 M2 conventional gasoline    Cycle 31    JUL RBOB  -13.75  -13.25  -0.50
 61-grade ULSD               Cycle 31    JUL HO     1.75    2.25    0.25
 54-grade jet fuel           Cycle 31    JUL HO     3.00    4.00    0.00 
 Heating oil *               Cycle 31    JUL HO    -2.25   -1.75    0.00
  NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline    Prompt      JUN RBOB  -8.75   -8.25    0.00
                             Any-Month   JUN RBOB  -10.00  -9.00    0.00
 F2 RBOB                     Prompt      JUN RBOB   3.25    3.75   -1.25
                             Any-Month   JUN RBOB   2.75    3.25    0.00
 ULSD                        Prompt      JUN HO     5.50    6.00    0.25
                             Any-Month   JUN HO     5.50    6.00    0.25
 Heating oil                 Prompt      JUN HO    -0.25    0.25    0.25
                             Any-Month   JUN HO    -0.25    0.25    0.25
 Jet fuel                    Prompt      JUN HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
                             Any-Month   JUN HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline       Cycle 3     JUN RBOB  -10.00  -8.00    0.00
 Chicago ULSD                Cycle 3     JUN HO    -4.50   -3.50   -1.75
 Group Three gasoline                    JUN RBOB  -10.00  -9.00    2.50
 Group Three ULSD                        JUN HO     2.25    2.75    0.50

