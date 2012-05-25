版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六 02:35 BJT

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline ignores Husky strike

* Chicago CBOB market falls by 2.50 cents
    * Group Three gasoline firms by 1.50 cents
    * Gulf Coast CBOB sheds 1.00 cent in limited trade
    * Harbor ULSD strengthens on export demand

    NEW YORK, May 25 Chicago CBOB weakened on Friday, shrugging off
news of a strike by hourly workers at Husky Energy's 155,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lima, Ohio. The plant remained in production
with managers handling its operations. 	
    Chicago Cycle 1 CBOB was seen at 6.00/3.00 cents per gallon under the July
RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down from 3.00/1.00
cents under on Thursday.	
    Chicago Cycle 1 ultra-low sulfur diesel widened to 5.00/3.00 cents under the
 July heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, from 4.50/3.50 cents under on
Thursday, holding at its lowest level in two weeks.	
    Group Three gasoline, meanwhile, extended its gains on Friday, having
reversed its dips in sympathy with declines in Chicago and Gulf Coast gasoline
markets, traders said.	
    Group Three gasoline rose by 1.50 cents to 8.00 cents under the June RBOB
futures contract on NYMEX, adding to Thursday's 2.50-cent gain.	
    On the Gulf Coast, A2 CBOB fell a penny to 16.50 cents under July RBOB
futures as deals waned ahead of the long U.S. Memorial Day holiday, traders
said. Conventional M2 gasoline gained half a cent early in the day, then fell
back to Thursday's level of 13.00 cents under.	
    Gulf jet fuel showed a slight gain of a quarter cent to 4.50 cents over
NYMEX July heating oil, while other distillate markets were steady.	
    The New York Harbor ULSD market was lifted by export demand as the arbitrage
window with Europe re-opened and buyers began to assemble cargoes to ship across
the Atlantic, traders said.	
    Prompt and any-May ULSD rose by 0.50 cent to 6.00/7.00 cents over the June
heating oil futures contract on NYMEX.	
    The strength of the ULSD market did not carry over to the rest of the
distillate complex in the region, as heating oil was steady at either side of
flat to the screen and jet fuel fell a half cent in quiet trading.	
    The Harbor gasoline market saw sellers actively chasing buyers lower, with
prompt F2 RBOB tumbling by 1.50 cents to 1.00/1.50 cents over the NYMEX June
RBOB futures contract. 	
    Any-May F2 RBOB also was pegged at 1.00/1.50 cents over, but its was down
only a quarter cent.	
    Ratable June F2 RBOB was done at 4.00 and 4.10 cents over July RBOB futures.	
    Harbor prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline were unchanged at either
side of 8.50 cents under.	
    Prompt and any-May low-RVP CBOB were talked at either side of 8.00 cents
under, up about a quarter cent in limited trade.	
        	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
	
                                                     Latest day             
                        Timing              NYMEX       Bid      Offer   Change
                                          Contract                       
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                     
 M2 conventional        Cycle 28          JUN RBOB     -13.75    -13.25  -0.50
 gasoline                                                                
 61-grade ULSD          Cycle 28          JUL HO        1.75      2.25    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel      Cycle 31          JUL HO        4.00      5.00    0.25
 Heating oil            Cycle 32          JUL HO       -1.50     -1.00    0.00
                                                                            
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional        Prompt            JUN RBOB     -8.75     -8.25    0.00
 gasoline                                                                
                        Any-Month         JUN RBOB     -8.75     -8.25    0.00
 F2 RBOB                Prompt            JUN RBOB      1.00      1.50   -1.50 
                        Any-Month         JUN RBOB      1.00      1.50   -0.25 
 ULSD                   Prompt            JUN HO        6.00      7.00    0.50
                        Any-Month         JUN HO        6.00      7.00    0.50
 Heating oil            Prompt            JUN HO       -0.25      0.25    0.00
                        Any-Month         JUN HO       -0.25      0.25    0.00
 Jet fuel               Prompt            JUN HO        9.00     10.00   -0.50 
                        Any-Month         JUN HO        9.00     10.00   -0.50 
                                                                            
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline  Cycle 1           JUL RBOB     -6.00     -3.00    -2.50
                                                                            
 Chicago ULSD           Cycle 1           JUL HO       -5.00     -3.00    0.00 
 Group Three gasoline                     JUN RBOB     -8.50     -7.50    1.50
 Group Three ULSD                         JUN HO        2.75      3.00    0.50

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐