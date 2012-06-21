UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Chicago diesel rallies on refinery fire

* BP extinguishes fire at Whiting refinery * Gulf gasoline slips as supply high despite refinery unit outage * Harbor gasoline markets mixed HOUSTON, June 21 Chicago diesel rallied on Thursday after BP Plc reported a fire at its 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery. Chicago diesel traded at 1.00/3.00 cents over the July heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 4.00 cents a gallon from Wednesday levels. The Thursday morning fire was extinguished about an hour after it started and the plant was operating normally following the incident, although two workers were taken to a Chicago hospital for observation, a BP spokesman told Reuters. Chicago CBOB gasoline was also seen stronger, up about 2.00 cents a gallon at 3.00/2.00 cents under NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures. Group Three gasoline fell 5.00 cents a gallon to 10.00 cents over July NYMEX RBOB futures as traders diverted barrels once destined for Chicago into the market. Gasoline differential values in the Group Three market climbed to their highest level since September 2008 last week on an early-summer supply shortage. This week, they fell into a steep slide on pressure from low values in the Gulf Coast and Chicago markets. Magellan Midstream, a major pipeline owner and operator in the region, said allocations of N-grade gasoline continue in its northern terminals due to a supply shortage. Gulf Coast gasoline markets fell sharply on Thursday as supply was ample and refinery utilization was high in the region despite the outage of a new crude unit at the newly minted largest refinery in the U.S. Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell by 3.25 cents per gallon to 26.00 cents under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while conventional M2 gasoline slipped 2.25 cents per gallon to 15.25 cents under, traders said. Gulf Coast gasoline and diesel markets rose last week on news that the unit at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, could be shut for up to five months. The unit began running crude in April and was officially commissioned May 31. It initially shut on June 4 to allow repairs to a leaking valve. Differentials erased those gains and fell further this week as markets shrugged off the outage, which operating partner Royal Dutch Shell confirmed could last for months because of corrosion issues. Other sources told Reuters that outage could last up to a year. Traders said they expect regional supply to remain high with refinery utilization of 93.2 percent as of last week, according to U.S. government data. In the New York Harbor, m2 conventional gasoline for delivery early next week dipped by 5.75 cents a gallon to 11.00/10.50 cents under the July RBOB futures contract following declines in Gulf Coast differentials. Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline, however, rose 1.75 cents a gallon to 15.00/15.50 cents over futures on immediate supply constraints since cargoes from across the Atlantic will not arrive until next week, traders said. F2 gasoline for end-of-month delivery rose 3.75 cents a gallon to 9.00 cents over futures on summer demand. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported East Coast gasoline imports last week were at the highest level since January at 934,000 bpd. However, the four-week average for East Coast imports leading up to June 15 was 762,000 bpd, 22 percent lower than in 2011, according to the data. EIA also said in a separate report that gasoline imports into the United States, 86 percent of which go to East Coast consumers, have declined this year. U.S. gasoline imports stood at 715,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2012, 14 percent lower than the same quarter last year, the lowest first-quarter level since 2001, according to EIA data, with early second-quarter import data showing similar bearish trends. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 36 JUL RBOB -16.50 -16.00 2.25 61-grade ULSD Cycle 36 JUL HO 5.75 6.25 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 36 JUL HO 6.50 7.50 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 36 JUL HO -0.75 -0.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -11.00 -10.50 -5.75 Any-Month JUL RBOB -10.25 -9.75 -4.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 15.00 15.50 1.75 Any-Month JUL RBOB 8.50 9.50 3.75 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 10.50 11.50 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 10.50 11.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.00 1.00 -0.25 Any-Month JUL HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 10.50 11.50 0.50 Any-Month JUL HO 10.50 11.50 0.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUL RBOB -3.00 -2.00 2.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUL HO 1.00 3.00 4.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 9.75 10.25 -5.00 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 9.00 9.50 0.25