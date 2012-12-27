US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline falls sharply, demand weak

* Thin trade contributes to sharp Group Three gasoline swing * Gulf Coast gasoline slides in thin trade * Harbor distillates move lower HOUSTON, Dec 27 Midwest Group Three gasoline differentials plunged by 6.00 cents per gallon in a thinly traded market on Thursday on weak demand, tracing declines in Gulf Coast gasoline, traders said. Group Three gasoline fell to 36.00/34.00 cents under the January RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Few trades were executed, leading to the sharp price swing, traders said. Chicago cycle 1 gasoline held steady at 27.00/25.00 cents under February futures even after Exxon Mobil Corp reported the restart of an unspecified unit at its 238,600-barrels-per-day Joliet, Illinois refinery. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials extended declines - also in thin trade between the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays - as year-end demand waned, traders said. A4 CBOB slipped 2.25 cents per gallon to 22.00 cents under February RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M4 gasoline fell by 2.00 cents per gallon to 20.00 cents under, traders said. Gulf jet fuel differentials were talked about 1.75 cents per gallon higher on a new five-day lifting cycle, traders said. But Gulf ultra-low-sulfur diesel differentials retreated by 2.25 cents per gallon to 6.50 cents under January NYMEX RBOB futures as its last five-day lifting cycle to trade against the January contract scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. In New York Harbor, distillates traded slightly lower with ULSD down about a penny per gallon to 5.00/6.00 cents over January NYMEX heating oil futures. Jet fuel fell by half a cent per gallon to 8.00 cents over, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M4 conventional gasoline Cycle 1 RBOB -20.25 -19.75 -2.00 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 72 HO -6.75 -6.25 -2.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 1 HO -1.00 0.00 1.75 Heating oil Cycle 1 HO -6.50 -6.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M4 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB 4.00 5.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB 2.50 3.00 0.00 F5 RBOB Prompt RBOB 2.00 3.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB 1.50 1.75 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 5.00 6.00 -1.00 Any-Month HO 5.00 6.00 -0.50 Heating oil Prompt HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Any-Month HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 7.50 8.50 -0.50 Any-Month HO 7.50 8.50 -0.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -27.00 -25.00 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO -8.00 -6.00 -2.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB -36.00 -34.00 -6.00 Group Three ULSD HO -4.75 -4.25 -2.00